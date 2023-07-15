Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (15)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (15) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (15)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 21h | Botafogo x RB Bragantino | SporTV e Premiere
COPA DO BRASIL
- 16h30 | Corinthians x América-MG | Globo, SporTV, Premiere e Prime Video
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 11h | Juventude x ABC | SporTV e Premiere
- 17h | Ponte Preta x Tombense | Band e Premiere
- 17h | Londrina x Vila Nova | Band e Premiere
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 14h | Union Santa Fe x Platense | Star+
- 16h | Racing x Rosario Central | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 19h | River Plate x Estudiantes | ESPN 4 e Star+
AMISTOSOS
- 7h | West Ham x Perth Glory | ESPN e Star+
- 7h30 | Eintracht Braunschweig x Real Betis | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 13h | St. Gallen x Villarreal | ESPN e Star+