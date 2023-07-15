Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (15)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 15 de junho de 2023

O Corinthians entra em campo neste sábado
Legenda: O Corinthians entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (15) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (15)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 21h | Botafogo x RB Bragantino | SporTV e Premiere

COPA DO BRASIL

  • 16h30 | Corinthians x América-MG | Globo, SporTV, Premiere e Prime Video

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 11h | Juventude x ABC | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Ponte Preta x Tombense | Band e Premiere
  • 17h | Londrina x Vila Nova | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 14h | Union Santa Fe x Platense | Star+
  • 16h | Racing x Rosario Central | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 19h | River Plate x Estudiantes | ESPN 4 e Star+

AMISTOSOS

  • 7h | West Ham x Perth Glory | ESPN e Star+
  • 7h30 | Eintracht Braunschweig x Real Betis | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 13h | St. Gallen x Villarreal | ESPN e Star+

