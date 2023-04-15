Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (15)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 15 de abril de 2023

Manchester City
Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester City

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (15) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (15)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | América-MG x Fluminense | Premiere
  • 16h | Palmeiras x Cuiabá | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Goiás | Furacão Live
  • 18h30 | Botafogo x São Paulo | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Red Bull Bragantino x Bahia | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Fortaleza x Internacional | Premiere
  • 21h | Atlético-MG x Vasco | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 08h30 | Aston Villa x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Chelsea x Brighton | Star+
  • 11h | Everton x Fulham | Star+
  • 11h | Southampton x Crystal Palace | Star+
  • 11h | Tottenham x Bournemouth | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Wolverhampton x Brentford | Star+
  • 13h30 | Manchester City x Leicester City | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Cologne x Mainz | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | RB Leipzig x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Stuttgart x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Monchengladbach | Band

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 09h | Villarreal x Real Valladolid | Star+
  • 11h15 | Athletic Bilbao x Real Sociedad | Star+
  • 13h30 | Real Betis x Espanyol | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 16h | Cadiz x Real Madrid | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Bologna x Milan | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 13h | Napoli x Verona | ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 | Inter de Milão x Monza | ESPN 3 e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Vila Nova x Novorizontino | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Mirassol x Chapecoense | Band e Premiere
  • 17h | Sampaio Corrêa x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Juventude x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Rennes x Reims | Star+
  • 16h | PSG x Lens | Star+

