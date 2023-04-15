Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (15)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (15) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (15)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | América-MG x Fluminense | Premiere
- 16h | Palmeiras x Cuiabá | Premiere
- 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Goiás | Furacão Live
- 18h30 | Botafogo x São Paulo | Premiere
- 18h30 | Red Bull Bragantino x Bahia | Premiere
- 18h30 | Fortaleza x Internacional | Premiere
- 21h | Atlético-MG x Vasco | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 08h30 | Aston Villa x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Chelsea x Brighton | Star+
- 11h | Everton x Fulham | Star+
- 11h | Southampton x Crystal Palace | Star+
- 11h | Tottenham x Bournemouth | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Wolverhampton x Brentford | Star+
- 13h30 | Manchester City x Leicester City | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Cologne x Mainz | OneFootball
- 10h30 | RB Leipzig x Augsburg | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Stuttgart x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
- 13h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Borussia Monchengladbach | Band
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 09h | Villarreal x Real Valladolid | Star+
- 11h15 | Athletic Bilbao x Real Sociedad | Star+
- 13h30 | Real Betis x Espanyol | ESPN 3 e Star+
- 16h | Cadiz x Real Madrid | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 10h | Bologna x Milan | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 13h | Napoli x Verona | ESPN e Star+
- 15h45 | Inter de Milão x Monza | ESPN 3 e Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Vila Nova x Novorizontino | SporTV e Premiere
- 17h | Mirassol x Chapecoense | Band e Premiere
- 17h | Sampaio Corrêa x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
- 18h15 | Juventude x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 12h | Rennes x Reims | Star+
- 16h | PSG x Lens | Star+