Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (13)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (13)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Bahia x Flamengo | Premiere
- 18h30 | Fluminense x Cuiabá | Premiere
- 18h30 | Palmeiras x RB Bragantino | Premiere
- 21h | Atlético-MG x Internacional | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Juventude x Mirassol | SporTV e Premiere
- 17h | Novorizontino x CRB | Band e Premiere
- 17h | Guarani x Sampaio Corrêa | Band e Premiere
- 18h15 | Ceará x Tombense | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 8h30 | Leeds United x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Chelsea x Nottingham Forest | Star+
- 11h | Southampton x Fulham | Star+
- 11h | Manchester United x Wolves | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Crystal Palace x Bournemouth | Star+
- 11h | Aston Villa x Tottenham | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Wolfsburg x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Bochum x Augsburg | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Mainz 05 | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Union Berlin x Freiburg | OneFootball
- 13h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Real Sociedad x Girona | Star+
- 11h15 | Osasuna x Almeria | Star+
- 13h30 | Villarreal x Athletic Bilbao | Star+
- 16h | Real Madrid x Getafe | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 10h | Salernitana x Atalanta | Star+
- 13h | Spezia x Milan | ESPN e Star+
- 15h45 | Inter de Milão x Sassuolo | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 12h | Strasbourg x Nice | Star+
- 16h | PSG x Ajaccio | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 14h | Portimonense x Benfica | Star+