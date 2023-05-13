Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (13)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 13 de maio de 2023

Foto de jogadores do PSG
Legenda: O PSG entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/PSG

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (13)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Bahia x Flamengo | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Fluminense x Cuiabá | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Palmeiras x RB Bragantino | Premiere
  • 21h | Atlético-MG x Internacional | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Juventude x Mirassol | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Novorizontino x CRB | Band e Premiere
  • 17h | Guarani x Sampaio Corrêa | Band e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Ceará x Tombense | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Leeds United x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Chelsea x Nottingham Forest | Star+
  • 11h | Southampton x Fulham | Star+
  • 11h | Manchester United x Wolves | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Crystal Palace x Bournemouth | Star+
  • 11h | Aston Villa x Tottenham | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Wolfsburg x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Bochum x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Mainz 05 | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Union Berlin x Freiburg | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Real Sociedad x Girona | Star+
  • 11h15 | Osasuna x Almeria | Star+
  • 13h30 | Villarreal x Athletic Bilbao | Star+
  • 16h | Real Madrid x Getafe | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Salernitana x Atalanta | Star+
  • 13h | Spezia x Milan | ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 | Inter de Milão x Sassuolo | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Strasbourg x Nice | Star+
  • 16h | PSG x Ajaccio | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 14h | Portimonense x Benfica | Star+

