Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (11)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 11 de março de 2023

Real Madrid
Legenda: O Real Madrid é uma das equipes que entram em campo
Foto: Divulgação/Real Madrid

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (11) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 09h30 | Bournemouth x Liverpool | Star+
  • 12h | Everton x Brentford | Star+
  • 12h | Leeds United x Brighton | Star+
  • 12h | Leicester City x Chelsea | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 12h | Tottenham x Nottingham Forest | ESPN e Star+
  • 14h30 | Crystal Palace x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Real Madrid x Espanyol | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h15 | Elche x Real Valladolid | Star+
  • 14h30 | Celta de Vigo x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
  • 17h | Valencia x Osasuna | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h | Empoli x Udinese | Star+
  • 14h | Napoli x Atalanta | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Bologna x Lazio | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Stuttgart | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Hertha Berlin x Mainz | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | RB Leipzig x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Schalke 04 x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 13h | Auxerre x Rennes | Star+
  • 17h | Brest x PSG | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 16h | Santo André x Inter de Limeira | Paulistão Play e Premiere
  • 19h | Palmeiras x São Bernardo | Paulistão Play, YouTube e Premiere

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 16h30 | Internacional x Esportivo | Premiere
  • 16h30 | Ypiranga x Grêmio | SporTV 3 e Premiere

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 16h30 | Cruzeiro x América-MG | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

  • 16h30 | Sport x Santa Cruz | DAZN

