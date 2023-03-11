Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (11)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (11) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 09h30 | Bournemouth x Liverpool | Star+
- 12h | Everton x Brentford | Star+
- 12h | Leeds United x Brighton | Star+
- 12h | Leicester City x Chelsea | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 12h | Tottenham x Nottingham Forest | ESPN e Star+
- 14h30 | Crystal Palace x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Real Madrid x Espanyol | ESPN e Star+
- 12h15 | Elche x Real Valladolid | Star+
- 14h30 | Celta de Vigo x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
- 17h | Valencia x Osasuna | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h | Empoli x Udinese | Star+
- 14h | Napoli x Atalanta | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 16h45 | Bologna x Lazio | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Augsburg | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Stuttgart | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Hertha Berlin x Mainz | OneFootball
- 11h30 | RB Leipzig x Borussia Monchengladbach | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Schalke 04 x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 13h | Auxerre x Rennes | Star+
- 17h | Brest x PSG | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 16h | Santo André x Inter de Limeira | Paulistão Play e Premiere
- 19h | Palmeiras x São Bernardo | Paulistão Play, YouTube e Premiere
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 16h30 | Internacional x Esportivo | Premiere
- 16h30 | Ypiranga x Grêmio | SporTV 3 e Premiere
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 16h30 | Cruzeiro x América-MG | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
- 16h30 | Sport x Santa Cruz | DAZN