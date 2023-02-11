Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (11)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 11 de fevereiro de 2023

Foto do Manchester United
Legenda: O Manchester United é uma das equipes a entrar em campo
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester United

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (11) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 35 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

  • 20h | Avaí x Brusque | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Werder Bremen x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Hoffenheim x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Mainz 05 x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Freiburg x Stuttgart | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Bochum | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | RB Leipzig x Union Berlin | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 21h30 | Talleres x Boca Juniors | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 13h | Monaco x Paris Saint-Germain | Star+
  • 17h | Clerment Foot x Olympique de Marselha | Star+

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 20h30 | Brasil de Pelotas x Internacional | Premiere

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 16h | PSV x Groningen | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 09h30 | West Ham x Chelsea | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | Southampton x Wolves | Star+
  • 12h | Arsenal x Brentford | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | Fulham x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 12h | Leicester x Tottenham | Star+
  • 12h | Crystal Palace x Brighton | Star+
  • 14h30 | Bournemouth x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h | Empoli x Spezia | Star+
  • 14h | Lecce x Roma | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Lazio x Atalanta | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 18h | América-MG x Democrata | Premiere

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE

  • 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Operário | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 18h30 | Ferroviária x Botafogo-SP | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 19h | São Bento x Guarani | TNT, Premiere, HBO Max e Paulistão Play
  • 20h30 | RB Bragantino x Mirassol | Premiere e Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

  • 09h45 | Fenix x Atletico Torque | Star+
  • 17h | River Plate x Plaza Colonia | Star+
  • 19h30 | Deportivo Maldonado x Racing Montevideo | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 12h15 | Almeria x Real Betis | Star+
  • 14h30 | Sevilla x Mallorca | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 17h | Valencia x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4 e Star+

MUNDIAL DE CLUBES

  • 12h30 | Al Ahly x Flamengo | Globo, Cazé TV, SporTV e GloboPlay
  • 16h | Real Madrid x Al Hilal | Globo, Cazé TV, SporTV e GloboPlay

