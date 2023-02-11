Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (11)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (11) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 35 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (11)
CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE
- 20h | Avaí x Brusque | PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Werder Bremen x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Hoffenheim x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Mainz 05 x Augsburg | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Freiburg x Stuttgart | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Bayern de Munique x Bochum | OneFootball
- 14h30 | RB Leipzig x Union Berlin | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 21h30 | Talleres x Boca Juniors | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 13h | Monaco x Paris Saint-Germain | Star+
- 17h | Clerment Foot x Olympique de Marselha | Star+
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 20h30 | Brasil de Pelotas x Internacional | Premiere
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 16h | PSV x Groningen | Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 09h30 | West Ham x Chelsea | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | Southampton x Wolves | Star+
- 12h | Arsenal x Brentford | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | Fulham x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 12h | Leicester x Tottenham | Star+
- 12h | Crystal Palace x Brighton | Star+
- 14h30 | Bournemouth x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h | Empoli x Spezia | Star+
- 14h | Lecce x Roma | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 16h45 | Lazio x Atalanta | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 18h | América-MG x Democrata | Premiere
CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE
- 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Operário | PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 18h30 | Ferroviária x Botafogo-SP | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 19h | São Bento x Guarani | TNT, Premiere, HBO Max e Paulistão Play
- 20h30 | RB Bragantino x Mirassol | Premiere e Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
- 09h45 | Fenix x Atletico Torque | Star+
- 17h | River Plate x Plaza Colonia | Star+
- 19h30 | Deportivo Maldonado x Racing Montevideo | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 12h15 | Almeria x Real Betis | Star+
- 14h30 | Sevilla x Mallorca | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 17h | Valencia x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4 e Star+
MUNDIAL DE CLUBES
- 12h30 | Al Ahly x Flamengo | Globo, Cazé TV, SporTV e GloboPlay
- 16h | Real Madrid x Al Hilal | Globo, Cazé TV, SporTV e GloboPlay