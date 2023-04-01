Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (1º)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 1º de abril de 2023

Manchester City
Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester City

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (1º) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (1º)

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

  • 16h | Fortaleza x Ceará | Verdinha FM e Diário do Nordeste

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 08h30 | Manchester City x Liverpool | Star+
  • 11h | Bournemouth x Fulham | Star+
  • 11h | Arsenal x Leeds United | Star+
  • 11h | Brighton x Brentford | Star+
  • 11h | Crystal Palace x Leicester | Star+
  • 11h | Nottingham Forest x Wolves | Star+
  • 13h30 | Chelsea x Aston Villa | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | RB Leipzig x Mainz 05 | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Union Berlin x Stuttgart | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Freiburg x Hertha Berlin | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Wolfsburg x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Schalke 04 x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Bayern de Munique x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 20h30 | Flamengo x Fluminense | Band e BandSports

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 09h | Girona x Espanyol | Star+
  • 11h15 | Athletic Club x Getafe | Star+
  • 13h30 | Cadiz x Sevilla | Star+
  • 16h | Elche x Barcelona | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO

  • 16h | Palmeiras x Ceará | YouTube

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Cremonese x Atalanta | Star+
  • 13h | Inter de Milão x Fiorentina | Star+
  • 15h45 | Juventus x Hellas Verona | Star+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 15h30 | Barracas Central x Boca Juniors | Star+
  • 19h | San Lorenzo x Independiente | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Auxerre x Troyes | Star+
  • 16h | Rennes x Lens | Star+

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 16h30 | Caxias x Grêmio | Premiere

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 16h30 | América-MG x Atlético-MG | Premiere

