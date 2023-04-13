Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (13)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 13 de abril de 2023

Manchester United
Legenda: Manchester United entra em campo nesta quinta
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester United

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quinta-feira (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (13)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20

  • 15h | Grêmio x Palmeiras | SporTV

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 19h30 | River Plate x Gimnasia la Plata | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 21h30 | Tigre x Sarmiento | Star+

LIGA CONFERÊNCIA

  • 16h | Lech Poznán x Fiorentina | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 16h | Anderlecht x AZ Alkmaar | Star+
  • 16h | Basel x Nice | Star+

COPA DO BRASIL

  • 19h | Náutico x Cruzeiro | SporTV e Premiere
  • 20h | Maringá x Flamengo | Prime Video
  • 21h30 | ABC x Grêmio | SporTV e Premiere

LIGA EUROPA

  • 13h45 | Feyenoord x Roma | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h | Manchester United x Sevilla | Star+
  • 16h | Juventus x Sporting | ESPN e Star+
  • 16h | Bayer Leverkusen x Union Saint-Gilloise | ESPN 4 e Star+

