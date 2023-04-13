Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (13)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quinta-feira (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (13)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20
- 15h | Grêmio x Palmeiras | SporTV
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 19h30 | River Plate x Gimnasia la Plata | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 21h30 | Tigre x Sarmiento | Star+
LIGA CONFERÊNCIA
- 16h | Lech Poznán x Fiorentina | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 16h | Anderlecht x AZ Alkmaar | Star+
- 16h | Basel x Nice | Star+
COPA DO BRASIL
- 19h | Náutico x Cruzeiro | SporTV e Premiere
- 20h | Maringá x Flamengo | Prime Video
- 21h30 | ABC x Grêmio | SporTV e Premiere
LIGA EUROPA
- 13h45 | Feyenoord x Roma | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 16h | Manchester United x Sevilla | Star+
- 16h | Juventus x Sporting | ESPN e Star+
- 16h | Bayer Leverkusen x Union Saint-Gilloise | ESPN 4 e Star+