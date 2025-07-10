Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (10)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta quinta-feira, dia 10 de julho de 2025

Escrito por
Ian Laurindo* ian.prado@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: CRB enfrenta o Coritiba pela 10ª rodada do Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, às 21h35, no Estádio Rei Pelé.
Foto: Divulgação/CRB

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV desta quinta-feira (10) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (9)

EUROCOPA FEMININA

  • 16h | Finlândia x Suíça | CazéTV

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 21h35 | CRB x Coritiba | RedeTV!, ESPN, SportyNet, Disney+ e Desimpedidos

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20

  • 18h| Flamengo x Botafogo | Sportv 

EUROPA LEAGUE (FASE PRELIMINAR)

  • 14h30 | Levski Sofia x Hapoel Be'er Sheva | Canal GOAT e e OneFootball

CONFERENCE LEAGUE (FASE PRELIMINAR)

  • 11h | Atlètic Club d'Escaldes x Dudelange | OneFootball

  • 13h30 | Racing Union Luxemburg x Dila Gori | OneFootball

  • 13h30 | Racing Union Luxemburg x Dila Gori | OneFootball

  • 15h | Vllaznia x Daugavpils | OneFootball

  • 15h | Decic Tuzi x Sileks | OneFootball

  • 15h15 | Malisheva x Víkingur | OneFootball

  • 15h30 | Sutjeska x Dínamo Brest | OneFootball

  • 15h30 | Zeljeznicar x Koper | OneFootball

  • 15h45 | Runavík x HJK | OneFootball

Assuntos Relacionados
Marcelo Paz em ação pelo Fortaleza

Jogada

Marcelo Paz elogia atuação do Fortaleza, apesar da eliminação para o Bahia: ‘jogamos bem’

O time cearense se despediu da Copa do Nordeste nas quartas de final

Alexandre Mota Há 38 minutos
Bruno Ferreira celebra classificação do Ceará nos pênaltis contra o Sport

Jogada

Condé comemora vaga do Ceará e elogia Bruno Ferreira: ‘não foi só a questão do pênalti’

O Vovô eliminou o Sport e avançou às semifinais da Copa do Nordeste

Alexandre Mota Há 1 hora
Foto de CRB fazendo gol

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (10)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta quinta-feira, dia 10 de julho de 2025

Ian Laurindo* Há 1 hora
Vojvoda

Jogada

Vojvoda lamenta eliminação do Fortaleza da Copa do Nordeste, mas vê evolução no time

Tricolor do Pici foi derrotado pelo Bahia por 2 a 1

Crisneive Silveira 10 de Julho de 2025

Jogada

Matheus Bahia comemora classificação do Ceará à semi do Nordestão: 'Feliz em retornar e ajudar'

Equipe superou o Sport nos pênaltis na Ilha do Retiro

Crisneive Silveira 10 de Julho de 2025
Foto do Ferroviário

Jogada

Fora de casa, Ferroviário perde para o CSA e está eliminado da Copa do Nordeste

A partida aconteceu no Estádio Rei Pelé, em Maceió

Redação 09 de Julho de 2025