Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quinta-feira (10)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta quinta-feira, dia 10 de julho de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV desta quinta-feira (10) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (9)
EUROCOPA FEMININA
-
16h | Finlândia x Suíça | CazéTV
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
-
21h35 | CRB x Coritiba | RedeTV!, ESPN, SportyNet, Disney+ e Desimpedidos
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20
-
18h| Flamengo x Botafogo | Sportv
EUROPA LEAGUE (FASE PRELIMINAR)
-
14h30 | Levski Sofia x Hapoel Be'er Sheva | Canal GOAT e e OneFootball
CONFERENCE LEAGUE (FASE PRELIMINAR)
-
11h | Atlètic Club d'Escaldes x Dudelange | OneFootball
-
13h30 | Racing Union Luxemburg x Dila Gori | OneFootball
-
-
15h | Vllaznia x Daugavpils | OneFootball
-
15h | Decic Tuzi x Sileks | OneFootball
-
15h15 | Malisheva x Víkingur | OneFootball
-
15h30 | Sutjeska x Dínamo Brest | OneFootball
-
15h30 | Zeljeznicar x Koper | OneFootball
-
15h45 | Runavík x HJK | OneFootball