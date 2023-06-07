Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (7)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quarta-feira (7) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (7)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 19h | Sport x Avaí | SporTV e Premiere
- 19h | Sampaio Corrêa x Londrina | SporTV e Premiere
- 19h | Novorizontino x Guarani | SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30 | CRB x Mirassol | SporTV e Premiere
LIGA CONFERÊNCIA DA UEFA
- 16h | Fiorentina x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
- 21h | Estudiantes x Red Bull Bragantino | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 21h | Blooming x Audax Italiano | Paramount+
- 23h | Emelec x Guaraní | ESPN 4 e Star+
COPA LIBERTADORES
- 19h | Argentinos Juniors x Liverpool | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 19h | Nacional x Internacional | Paramount+
- 19h | Independiente del Valle x Corinthians | Paramount+
- 21h | Aucas x Ñublense | Paramount+
- 21h30 | River Plate x Fluminense | Globo, Paramount+, GloboPlay e GE
- 21h30 | Palmeiras x Barcelona | Globo, ESPN, Star+, GloboPlay e GE
- 23h | Strongest x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+