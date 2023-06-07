Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (7)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 7 de junho de 2023

Fiorentina luta pelo título da Liga Conferência
Legenda: Fiorentina luta pelo título da Liga Conferência
Foto: Massimo Benvenuti / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quarta-feira (7) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (7)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Sport x Avaí | SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h | Sampaio Corrêa x Londrina | SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h | Novorizontino x Guarani | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | CRB x Mirassol | SporTV e Premiere

LIGA CONFERÊNCIA DA UEFA

  • 16h | Fiorentina x West Ham | ESPN e Star+

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

  • 21h | Estudiantes x Red Bull Bragantino | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 21h | Blooming x Audax Italiano | Paramount+
  • 23h | Emelec x Guaraní | ESPN 4 e Star+

COPA LIBERTADORES

  • 19h | Argentinos Juniors x Liverpool | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 19h | Nacional x Internacional | Paramount+
  • 19h | Independiente del Valle x Corinthians | Paramount+
  • 21h | Aucas x Ñublense | Paramount+
  • 21h30 | River Plate x Fluminense | Globo, Paramount+, GloboPlay e GE
  • 21h30 | Palmeiras x Barcelona | Globo, ESPN, Star+, GloboPlay e GE
  • 23h | Strongest x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+

Redação Há 1 hora

