Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 27 de setembro de 2023

O Manchester City entra em campo nesta quarta
Legenda: O Manchester City entra em campo nesta quarta
Foto: OLI SCARFF / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quarta-feira (27) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (27)

SÉRIE A

  • 19h | São Paulo x Coritiba | Premiere

LALIGA

  • 14h | Athletic x Getafe | Star+
  • 14h | Real Madrid x Las Palmas | Star+
  • 14h | Villarreal x Girona | Star+
  • 16h30 | Cádiz x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
  • 16h30 | Valencia x Real Sociedad | Star+

SERIE A ITALIANA

  • 13h30 | Cagliari x Milan | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 13h30 | Empoli x Salernitana | Star+
  • 13h30 | Verona x Atalanta | Star+
  • 15h45 | Internazionale x Sassuolo | Star+
  • 15h45 | Lazio x Torino | Star+
  • 15h45 | Napoli x Udinese | Star+

COPA DA ALEMANHA

  • 15h45 | Wehen Wiesbaden x RB Leipzig | Star+

COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

  • 15h45 | Aston Villa x Everton | Star+
  • 15h45 | Chelsea x Brighton | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 15h45 | Liverpool x Leicester | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 15h45 | Brentford x Arsenal | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h | Newcastle x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+

SUL-AMERICANA

  • 19h | LDU x Defensa y Justicia | Paramount+

LIBERTADORES

  • 21h30 | Fluminense x Internacional | Globo e Paramount+

