Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta-feira (24)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 24 de maio de 2023

Foto de jogadores do Manchester City
Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo nesta quarta
Foto: OLI SCARFF / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta quarta-feira (24) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quarta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (24)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Juventude x Atlético Goianiense | Premiere
  • 19h | Londrina x Ceará | SporTV 2 e Premiere
  • 19h | Vitória x CRB | SporTV 3 e Premiere
  • 19h | Vila Nova x Ituano | Premiere
  • 21h15 | Guarani x Chapecoense | Premiere
  • 21h30 | Sampaio Corrêa x Ponte Preta | SporTV 2 e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Criciúma x Sport | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 14h30 | Real Madrid x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
  • 14h30 | Elche x Sevilla | Star+
  • 14h30 | Villarreal x Cádiz | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 17h | Betis x Getafe | Star+
  • 17h | Espanyol x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 2 e Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 16h | Brighton x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+

COPA DA ITÁLIA

  • 16h | Fiorentina x Internazionale | ESPN 4 e Star+

COPA LIBERTADORES

  • 19h | Liverpool-URU x Independiente del Valle | ESPN e Star+
  • 19h | Patronato x Olimpia | Paramount+
  • 19h | Cerro Porteño x Palmeiras | ESPN e Star+
  • 21h | Deportivo Pereira x Boca Juniors | ESPN e Star+
  • 21h30 | Argentinos Juniors x Corinthians | Globo, ESPN e Star+
  • 21h30 | Nublense x Flamengo | Globo e Paramount+
  • 23h | Melgar x Atlético Nacional | Paramount+

COPA DO MUNDO SUB-20

  • 15h | Itália x Nigéria | SporTV
  • 18h | Brasil x República Dominicana | SporTV

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

  • 19h | Fortaleza x San Lorenzo | ESPN e Star+
  • 21h | Tigre x Tolima | ESPN e Star+
  • 21h | Audax Italiano x Santos | Paramount+
  • 23h | Blooming x Newell's Old Boys | Paramount+

