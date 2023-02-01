Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de quarta (1)

O mês de fevereiro começa agitado no futebol nacional e internacional. Nesta quarta-feira (1), tem Fortaleza, Flamengo, Botafogo, PSG, Barcelona, Manchester United e muitos outros em campo. Além dos estaduais, Campeonato Francês, o Espanhol, a Copa da Liga Inglesa e o Mundial de clubes movimentam o dia. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA (1)
COPA DA ALEMANHA
14h - RB Leipzig x Hoffenheim - ESPN 4 e Star+
16h45 - Mainz x Bayern de Munique - ESPN 4 e Star+
COPA DA LIGA INGLESA
17h - Manchester United x Nottingham Forest - ESPN e Star+
COPA DA ITÁLIA
14h - Fiorentina x Torino - ESPN 2 e Star+
17h - Roma x Cremonese - ESPN2 e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
15H - Nantes x Olympique de Marseille - ESPN 3 e Star+
17h - Lens x Nice - Star+
17h - Lyon x Brest - Star+
17h - Montpellier x PSG - Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
17h - Betis x Barcelona - Star+
MUNDIAL DE CLUBES
16h - Al Ahly x Auckland City - Sportv e Cazé TV
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
18h - Sport x Afogados - DAZN
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
19h - Botafogo x Nova Iguaçu - Cazé TV
21h - Flamengo x Boavista - Bandsports e Band
CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE
19h15 - Athletico-PR x Azuriz - OneFootball PPV
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
20h - Esportivo x Grêmio - Sportv e Premiere
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
20h45 - Fortaleza x Atlético Cearense - DAZN
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
21h35 - Mirassol x Palmeiras - Record, Premiere, Paulistão Play