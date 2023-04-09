Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (9)

O domingo de Páscoa também tem muito futebol. Além das competições internacionais, diversas equipes pelo Brasil disputam as finais dos estaduais. Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense e Atlético-MG estão entre os que brigam pelos títulos. Confira agenda abaixo.
JOGOS DE HOJE NA TV, DOMINGO (9)
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
14h - Casa Pia x Sporting - RTP e Star+
CAMPEONATO RUSSO
14h - Lokomotiv Moscou x Zenit - Youtube Campeonato Russo
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
14h30 - Hoffenheim x Schalke - OneFootball
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
15h30 - Danubio x Nacional - Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
15h45 - Lorient x Olympique de Marseille - Star+ e ESPN4
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
16h - Rayo Vallecano x Atlético de Madrid - Star+ e ESPN
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
19h - Huracán x River Plate - Star+ e ESPN4
21h30 - Boca Juniors x Colón - Star+ e ESPN4
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
16h - Palmeiras x Água Santa - Estádio TNT Sports, Paulistão Play, Youtube Paulistão e Premiere
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
16h - Botafogo x Audax - Bandsports
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
16h30 - Atlético-MG x América-MG - Sportv, Premiere
18h - Fluminense x Flamengo - Banda e Bandsports