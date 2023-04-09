Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (9)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 9 de abril de 2023

Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol
Legenda: Palmeiras e Água Santa se enfrentam no jogo decisivo da final do Campeonato Paulista.
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

O domingo de Páscoa também tem muito futebol. Além das competições internacionais, diversas equipes pelo Brasil disputam as finais dos estaduais. Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense e Atlético-MG estão entre os que brigam pelos títulos. Confira agenda abaixo.

JOGOS DE HOJE NA TV, DOMINGO (9)

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

14h - Casa Pia x Sporting - RTP e Star+

CAMPEONATO RUSSO

14h - Lokomotiv Moscou x Zenit - Youtube Campeonato Russo

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

14h30 - Hoffenheim x Schalke - OneFootball

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

15h30 - Danubio x Nacional - Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

15h45 - Lorient x Olympique de Marseille - Star+ e ESPN4

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

16h - Rayo Vallecano x Atlético de Madrid - Star+ e ESPN

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

19h - Huracán x River Plate - Star+ e ESPN4
21h30 - Boca Juniors x Colón - Star+ e ESPN4

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

16h - Palmeiras x Água Santa - Estádio TNT Sports, Paulistão Play, Youtube Paulistão e Premiere

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

16h - Botafogo x Audax - Bandsports

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

16h30 - Atlético-MG x América-MG - Sportv, Premiere

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

18h - Fluminense x Flamengo - Banda e Bandsports

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Imagem mostra ginasta com fita

Jogada

Bárbara Domingos conquista ouro inédito para o Brasil na Copa do Mundo de ginástica rítmica

Brasileira de 23 anos ficou em primeiro lugar na fita

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo Há 57 minutos
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (9)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 9 de abril de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Festa do Fortaleza: vídeos mostram jogadores comemorando título com Vojvoda e em restaurante

Durante a coletiva de imprensa do técnico Vojvoda, os jogadores invadiram o local e chegaram a jogar gelo no argentino

Redação 09 de Abril de 2023
Atlanta Hawks

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas deste domingo (9)

15 jogos acontecem neste domingo, dia 9 de abril de 2023

Redação 09 de Abril de 2023

Jogada

Jogadores do Fortaleza provocam Ceará após conquista do pentacampeonato cearense; veja vídeo

“Agora ninguém tem dúvida de quem é o maior”, afirma Pikachu na live.

Redação 09 de Abril de 2023

Jogada

Grêmio conquista título gaúcho com gol de Luís Suárez

Tricolor venceu o Caxias por 1 a 0 na Arena do Grêmio e conquistou o hexa

Agência Brasil 08 de Abril de 2023