Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (8)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (8), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (8)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

16h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Globo e Premiere

16h | Palmeiras x Santos | Globo e Premiere

16h | Internacional x Grêmio | Globo e Premiere

18h30 | Atlético-MG x Coritiba | SporTV e Premiere

18h30 | Athletico-PR x Bragantino | CazéTV e Furacão Play

18h30 | Fortaleza x América-MG | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

18h | Criciúma x Vitória | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

16h | Operário-PR x São Bernardo | DAZN e Nosso Futebol

16h | Brusque x São José-RS | DAZN e Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

10h | Brighton x Liverpool | ESPN 3 e Star+

10h | West Ham x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+

10h | Wolverhampton x Aston Villa | Star+

12h30 | Arsenal x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

9h | Villarreal x Las Palmas | Star+ e Bet 365

11h15 | Atlético de Madrid x Real Sociedad | Star+ e Bet 365

13h30 | Celta x Getafe | Star+ e Bet 365

13h30 | Alavés x Betis | Star+ e Bet 365

16h | Granada x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet 365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Colônia | OneFootball

12h30 | Bayern de Munique x Freiburg | OneFootball

14h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Heidenheim | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

7h30 | Monza x Salernitana | Star+ e Bet365

10h | Frosinone x Hellas Verona | Star+ e Bet365

10h | Lazio x Atalanta | Star+ e Bet365

13h | Cagliari x Roma | Star+ e Bet365

15h45 | Napoli x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS