Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (8)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (8), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (8)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Palmeiras x Santos | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Internacional x Grêmio | Globo e Premiere
- 18h30 | Atlético-MG x Coritiba | SporTV e Premiere
- 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Bragantino | CazéTV e Furacão Play
- 18h30 | Fortaleza x América-MG | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 18h | Criciúma x Vitória | Band e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 16h | Operário-PR x São Bernardo | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
- 16h | Brusque x São José-RS | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 10h | Brighton x Liverpool | ESPN 3 e Star+
- 10h | West Ham x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
- 10h | Wolverhampton x Aston Villa | Star+
- 12h30 | Arsenal x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Villarreal x Las Palmas | Star+ e Bet 365
- 11h15 | Atlético de Madrid x Real Sociedad | Star+ e Bet 365
- 13h30 | Celta x Getafe | Star+ e Bet 365
- 13h30 | Alavés x Betis | Star+ e Bet 365
- 16h | Granada x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet 365
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Colônia | OneFootball
- 12h30 | Bayern de Munique x Freiburg | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Heidenheim | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 7h30 | Monza x Salernitana | Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Frosinone x Hellas Verona | Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Lazio x Atalanta | Star+ e Bet365
- 13h | Cagliari x Roma | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Napoli x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 8h | Olympique de Marselha x Le Havre | Star+ e Bet 365
- 12h05 | Lens x Lille | Star+ e Bet 365
- 15h45 | Rennes x Paris Saint Germain | ESPN, Star+ e Bet 365