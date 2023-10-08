Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (8)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 8 de setembro de 2023

Legenda: O Fluminense entra em campo nesse domingo
Foto: Marcelo Gonçalves/Fluminense FC

agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (8), conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são as partidas, os horários e onde serão transmitidas cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (8)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Palmeiras x Santos | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Internacional x Grêmio | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Atlético-MG x Coritiba | SporTV e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Bragantino | CazéTV e Furacão Play
  • 18h30 | Fortaleza x América-MG | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 18h | Criciúma x Vitória | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 16h | Operário-PR x São Bernardo | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
  • 16h | Brusque x São José-RS | DAZN e Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

  • 10h | Brighton x Liverpool | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 10h | West Ham x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
  • 10h | Wolverhampton x Aston Villa | Star+
  • 12h30 | Arsenal x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL 

  • 9h | Villarreal x Las Palmas | Star+ e Bet 365
  • 11h15 | Atlético de Madrid x Real Sociedad | Star+ e Bet 365
  • 13h30 | Celta x Getafe | Star+ e Bet 365
  • 13h30 | Alavés x Betis | Star+ e Bet 365
  • 16h | Granada x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet 365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO 

  • 10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Colônia | OneFootball
  • 12h30 | Bayern de Munique x Freiburg | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Heidenheim | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

  • 7h30 | Monza x Salernitana | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Frosinone x Hellas Verona | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Lazio x Atalanta | Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Cagliari x Roma | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Napoli x Fiorentina | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 8h | Olympique de Marselha x Le Havre | Star+ e Bet 365
  • 12h05 | Lens x Lille | Star+ e Bet 365
  • 15h45 | Rennes x Paris Saint Germain | ESPN, Star+ e Bet 365
