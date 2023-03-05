Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (5)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 5 de março de 2023

Foto do Barcelona
Legenda: O Barcelona entra em campo neste domingo
Foto: Divulgação/Barcelona

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (5) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (5)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO

  • 20h | Flamengo x Avaí | SporTV

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Hertha Berlim | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Wolfsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 16h | Resende x Botafogo | BandSports
  • 18h10 | Flamengo x Vasco | Band e BandSports

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Valladolid x Espanyol | Star+
  • 12h15 | Barcelona x Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 14h30 | Rayo Vallecano x Athletic Bilbao | Star+
  • 17h | ​​Betis x Real Madrid | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 09h | Troyes x Monaco | Star+
  • 13h05 | Lyon x Lorient | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Rennes x Olympique de Marseille | Star+

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 20h | Grêmio x Internacional | Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 11h | Nottingham Forest x Everton | ESPN e Star+
  • 13h30 | Liverpool x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 08h30 | Spezia x Verona | Star+
  • 11h | Sampdoria x Salernitana | Star+
  • 14h | Internazionale x Lecce | Star+
  • 16h45 | Roma x Juventus | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 16h | Botafogo-SP x São Paulo | Premiere, Paulistão Play, Record
  • 16h | Ferroviária x Inter de Limeira | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h | Guarani x Palmeiras | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h | Ituano x Santos | HBO Max e TNT
  • 16h | Mirassol x Portuguesa | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h | São Bento x Red Bull Bragantino | Premiere, Paulistão Play, HBO Max, Space, TNT
  • 16h | São Bernardo x Água Santa | Premiere e Paulistão Play

COPA DO NORDESTE

  • 16h | Bahia x Vitória
  • 16h | Sergipe x Fluminense-PI
  • 18h30 | Ceará x Fortaleza
  • 18h30 | Santa Cruz x Sampaio Corrêa

