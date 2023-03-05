Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (5)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (5) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (5)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO
- 20h | Flamengo x Avaí | SporTV
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Hertha Berlim | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Wolfsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 16h | Resende x Botafogo | BandSports
- 18h10 | Flamengo x Vasco | Band e BandSports
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Valladolid x Espanyol | Star+
- 12h15 | Barcelona x Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 14h30 | Rayo Vallecano x Athletic Bilbao | Star+
- 17h | Betis x Real Madrid | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 09h | Troyes x Monaco | Star+
- 13h05 | Lyon x Lorient | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 16h45 | Rennes x Olympique de Marseille | Star+
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 20h | Grêmio x Internacional | Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 11h | Nottingham Forest x Everton | ESPN e Star+
- 13h30 | Liverpool x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 08h30 | Spezia x Verona | Star+
- 11h | Sampdoria x Salernitana | Star+
- 14h | Internazionale x Lecce | Star+
- 16h45 | Roma x Juventus | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 16h | Botafogo-SP x São Paulo | Premiere, Paulistão Play, Record
- 16h | Ferroviária x Inter de Limeira | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h | Guarani x Palmeiras | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h | Ituano x Santos | HBO Max e TNT
- 16h | Mirassol x Portuguesa | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h | São Bento x Red Bull Bragantino | Premiere, Paulistão Play, HBO Max, Space, TNT
- 16h | São Bernardo x Água Santa | Premiere e Paulistão Play
COPA DO NORDESTE
- 16h | Bahia x Vitória
- 16h | Sergipe x Fluminense-PI
- 18h30 | Ceará x Fortaleza
- 18h30 | Santa Cruz x Sampaio Corrêa