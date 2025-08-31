Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (31)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste domingo, dia 31 de agosto de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste domingo (31) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (31)
CAMPEONATO JAPONÊS
- 6h30 | Shimizu S-Pulse x Kashima Antlers | Canal GOAT
- 7h | Cerezo Osaka x Sanfrecce Hiroshima | Canal GOAT
- 7h | Kawasaki Frontale x Machida Zelvia | Xsports e Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
- 8h | Rangers x Celtic | Canal GOAT
- 10h | Dundee x Dundee United | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 8h30 | Gent x Club Brugge | DAZN
- 13h30 | Union Saint Gilloise x Anderlecht | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 8h30 | Dynamo Dresden x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
- 8h30 | Kaiserslautern x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball
- 8h30 | Magdeburg x Greuther Furth | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 9h30 | Sparta Rotterdam x Feyenoord | Disney+
- 11h45 | NAC Breda x AZ Alkmaar | Disney+
CAMPEONATO UCRANIANO
- 9h30 | Dínamo de Kiev x Polissya | OneFootball
- 12h | Shakhtar Donetsk x Oleksandriya | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS
- 9h30 | Kristiansund x Brann | OneFootball
- 12h | Fredrikstad x Haugesund | OneFootball
- 12h | Ham-kam x Sarpsborg | OneFootball
- 12h | Sandefjord x Bodo/Glimt | OneFootball
- 12h | Tromso x KFUM Oslo | OneFootball
- 12h | Viking x Rosenborg | OneFootball
- 14h15 | Stromsgodset x Molde | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 10h | Brighton x Manchester City | ESPN e Disney+
- 10h | Nottingham Forest x West Ham | Xsports e Disney+
- 12h30 | Liverpool x Arsenal | ESPN e Disney+
- 15h | Aston Villa x Crystal Palace | ESPN 3 e Disney+
COPA PAULISTA
- 10h | Monte Azul x Francana | Paulistão (YouTube)
- 15h | Primavera x Paulista | Paulistão (YouTube)
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO
- 10h30 | Corinthians (F) x São Paulo (F) | Globo e Sportv
- 10h30 | Cruzeiro (F) x Palmeiras (F) | Globo, TV Brasil e Sportv 3
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Wolfsburg x Mainz 05 | OneFootball
- 12h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Union Berlin | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 14h30 | FC Koln x Freiburg | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
- 10h30 | Plaza Colonia x Montevideo Wanderers | Disney+
- 13h | Danubio x Miramar Misiones | Disney+
- 15h30 | Juventud de las Piedras x Cerro | Disney+
- 18h | Racing x Peñarol | Disney+
- 20h30 | Boston River x Progreso | Disney+
CAMPEONATO FINLANDÊS
- 11h | SJK x KuPS | OneFootball e TV do Zé (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 12h | Celta de Vigo x Villarreal | Xsports e Disney+
- 14h | Real Bétis x Athletic Bilbao | Disney+
- 14h30 | Espanyol x Osasuna | Disney+
- 16h30 | Rayo Vallecano x Barcelona | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 12h15 | Monaco x Strasbourg | CazéTV
- 15h45 | Lyon x Olympique de Marselha | CazéTV
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 13h30 | Genoa x Juventus | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 13h30 | Torino x Fiorentina | Disney+
- 15h45 | Inter de Milão x Udinese | Xsports e Disney+
- 15h45 | Lazio x Hellas Verona | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 14h | Sudtirol x Sampdoria | SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 16h30 | Rio Ave x Benfica | Disney+
CAMPEONATO GREGO
- 16h | Panathinaikos x Levadiakos | SportyNet
LEAGUES CUP
- 18h | Los Angeles Galaxy x Orlando City | Apple TV+
- 21h | Seattle Sounders x Inter Miami | Apple TV+
MLS
- 23h45 | Los Angeles FC x San Diego FC | Apple TV+
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO
- 19h | Pumas x Atlas | SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 19h15 | River Plate x San Martín de San Juan | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO
- 16h | Flamengo x Grêmio | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Santos x Fluminense | Globo e Premiere
- 18h30 | Corinthians x Palmeiras | Record, CazéTV e Premiere
- 18h30 | Mirassol x Bahia | Premiere
- 18h30 | Vitória x Atlético-MG | Premiere
- 20h30 | Internacional x Fortaleza | Sportv e Premiere
- 20h30 | Sport x Vasco | Prime Video
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Atlético-GO x Amazonas | Disney+
- 18h30 | Volta Redonda x Athletic Club | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
- 15h | Cianorte x Barra | Metrópoles (YouTube)
