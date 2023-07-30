Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (30)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (30) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (30)
COPA DO MUNDO FEMININA
- 1h | Coréia do Sul x Marrocos | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
- 4h | Noruega x Filipinas | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
- 4h | Suíça x Nova Zelândia | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
- 6h30 | Alemanha x Colômbia | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
AMISTOSOS
- 22h | Manchester United x Borussia Dortmund | ESPN
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 11h | São Paulo x Bahia | Premiere
- 16h | América-MG x Palmeiras | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Botafogo x Coritiba | Globo e Premiere
- 18h30 | Goiás x Grêmio | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 11h | Tombense x Criciúma | Premiere
- 15h30 | Novorizontino x Vila Nova | Premiere
PREMIER SUMMER SERIES
- 15h45 | Chelsea x Fulham | Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 16h | América-RN x Paysandu | DAZN
- 19h | Botafogo-PB x Manaus | Nosso Futebol