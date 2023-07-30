Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (30)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 30 de junho de 2023

O Grêmio entra em campo neste domingo
Legenda: O Grêmio entra em campo neste domingo
Foto: LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (30) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (30)

COPA DO MUNDO FEMININA

  • 1h | Coréia do Sul x Marrocos | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
  • 4h | Noruega x Filipinas | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
  • 4h | Suíça x Nova Zelândia | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
  • 6h30 | Alemanha x Colômbia | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)

AMISTOSOS

  • 22h | Manchester United x Borussia Dortmund | ESPN

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 11h | São Paulo x Bahia | Premiere
  • 16h | América-MG x Palmeiras | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Botafogo x Coritiba | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Goiás x Grêmio | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 11h | Tombense x Criciúma | Premiere
  • 15h30 | Novorizontino x Vila Nova | Premiere

PREMIER SUMMER SERIES

  • 15h45 | Chelsea x Fulham | Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 16h | América-RN x Paysandu | DAZN
  • 19h | Botafogo-PB x Manaus | Nosso Futebol

