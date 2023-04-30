Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (30)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 30 de abril de 2023

Legenda: O Nwescastle entra em campo neste domingo (30)
Foto: LINDSEY PARNABY / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (30) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (30)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Flamengo x Botafogo | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Internacional x Goiás | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Cuiabá x Grêmio | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B 

  • 15h30 | Novorizontino x Sport | Premiere e Band
  • 18h | ABC-RN x Ceará | Premiere e Band
  • 18h15 | Vila Nova x Juventude | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 10h | Bournemouth x Leeds United | Star+
  • 10h | Fulham x Manchester City | Star+
  • 10h | Manchester United x Aston Villa | ESPN e Star+
  • 10h | Newcastle x Southampton | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 12h30 | Liverpool x Tottenham | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Cádiz x Valencia | Bet365 e Star+
  • 11h15 | Villarreal x Celta | Bet365 e Star+
  • 13h30 | Espanyol x Getafe | Bet365 e Star+
  • 16h | Valladolid x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN, Bet365 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Inter de Milão x Lazio | ESPN, Bet365 e Star+
  • 10h | Cremonese x Hellas Verona | Bet365 e Star+
  • 10h | Napoli x Salernitana | Bet365 e Star+
  • 10h | Sassuolo x Empoli | Bet365 e Star+
  • 13h | Fiorentina x Sampdoria | Bet365 e Star+
  • 15h45 | Bologna x Juventus |Bet365 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO 

  • 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Hertha Berlin | OneFootball
  • 12h30 | Wolfsburg x Mainz | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS 

  • 8h | Monaco x Montpellier | Bet365 e Star+
  • 12h05 | Paris Saint Germain x Lorient | Bet365 e Star+
  • 15h45 | Olympique de Marselha x Auxerre | Bet365 e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO SÉRIE A1

  • 11h | Corinthians x Cruzeiro | SporTV

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Erick contra o Guarani

Jogada

ABC x Ceará: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

As duas equipes vem pressionadas após começo ruim no Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

Samuel Conrado Há 9 minutos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (30)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 30 de abril de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora
Daniel Aves

Jogada

Em depoimento, Daniel Alves alega ter sido 'cúmplice do desejo' de mulher que o denunciou

Trechos do depoimento dado dia 17 de abril são revelados

Redação 29 de Abril de 2023
Phoenix Suns

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas deste sábado (29)

Um jogo acontece neste sábado, dia 29 de abril de 2023

Redação 29 de Abril de 2023
Benzema comemora gol pelo Real Madrid

Jogada

Com hat-trick de Benzema, Real Madrid vence Almería pelo Campeonato Espanhol

A partida foi realizada neste sábado (29), no Santiago Bernabéu

Estadão Conteúdo 29 de Abril de 2023
Torcida do Ceará em ação

Jogada

Torcida do Ceará esgota ingressos para final da Copa do Nordeste contra Sport na Ilha do Retiro

Ao todo, os alvinegros tiveram 3.051 entradas disponíveis para o confronto

Redação 29 de Abril de 2023