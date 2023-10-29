Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (29)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 29 de outubro de 2023

Imagem mostra jogador de futebol
Legenda: Botafogo enfrenta o Cuiabá neste domingo.
Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo

Tem muito Brasileirão na tela da tv neste domingo (29). Corinthians e Santos se enfrentam em clássico paulista pela Série A. Além disso, Série B também movimenta a rodada. Confira horário e onde assistir.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (29)

BRASILEIRÃO

16h - Goiás x Vasco - Globo e Premiere
16h - Athletico-PR x São Paulo - TNT, Faracão Live e CazeTV
18h30 - Internacional x Coritiba - Premiere
18h30 - Corinthians x Santos - Premiere
20h - Botafogo x Cuiabá - Sportv e Premiere

SÉRIE B

18h30 - Londrina x CRB - Sportv 3 e Premiere
19h - Vitória x Juventude - Band e Premiere

COPA DA LIGA ARGENTINA

17h30 - Gimnasia x River Plate - ESPN 4 e Star+

