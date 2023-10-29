Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (29)

Tem muito Brasileirão na tela da tv neste domingo (29). Corinthians e Santos se enfrentam em clássico paulista pela Série A. Além disso, Série B também movimenta a rodada. Confira horário e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (29)
BRASILEIRÃO
16h - Goiás x Vasco - Globo e Premiere
16h - Athletico-PR x São Paulo - TNT, Faracão Live e CazeTV
18h30 - Internacional x Coritiba - Premiere
18h30 - Corinthians x Santos - Premiere
20h - Botafogo x Cuiabá - Sportv e Premiere
SÉRIE B
18h30 - Londrina x CRB - Sportv 3 e Premiere
19h - Vitória x Juventude - Band e Premiere
COPA DA LIGA ARGENTINA
17h30 - Gimnasia x River Plate - ESPN 4 e Star+