Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (29)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 29 de janeiro de 2023

Foto do Real Madrid
Legenda: O Real Madrid é uma das equipes a entrar em campo
Foto: Divulgação/Real Madrid

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (29) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 63 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (29)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

  • 09h30 Hamburgo x Braunschweig | OneFootball
  • 09h30 | Nürnberg x St. Pauli | OneFootball
  • 09h30 | Arminia Bielefeld x Sandhausen | OneFootball

AMISTOSOS

  • 13h30 | LDU x El Nacional | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Schalke 04 x Colônia | Band e OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 19h15 | Racing x Belgrano | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 19h15 | Instituto x Sarmiento | Star+
  • 21h30 | Boca Juniors x Atlético Tucumán | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 09h30 | Anderlecht x Antwerp | Star+ e ElevenSports
  • 12h | Cercle Brugge x Gent | ElevenSports
  • 14h30 | Zulte Waregem x Club Brugge | ElevenSports
  • 17h | Genk x Seraing | ElevenSports

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 15h30 | Resende x Portuguesa-RJ | BandSports
  • 18h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Band e BandSports
  • 20h15 | Boavista x Madureira | BandSports

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

  • 17h | Barbalha x Fortaleza

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

  • 10h30 | Livingston x Hearts | Star+
  • 13h | Dundee United x Celtic | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Valladolid x Valencia | Star+
  • 12h15 | Osasuna x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 14h30 | Celta x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 17h | Real Madrid x Real Sociedad | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 09h | Nice x Lille | Star+
  • 13h | Ajaccio x Lyon | Star+
  • 16h45 | PSG x Stade de Reims | ESPN, Star+ e TV5

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 20h30 | São José x Grêmio | Premiere

CAMPEONATO GOIANO

  • 10h30 | Goiás x Vila Nova | DAZN

CAMPEONATO GREGO

  • 14h30 | AEK x Aris Salonica | Star+

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 08h15 | Twente x Feyenoord | Star+
  • 10h30 | Excelsior x Ajax | Star+

CAMPEONATO INDIANO

  • 11h | Kerala Blasters x NorthEast United | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 08h30 | Milan x Sassuolo | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Juventus x Monza | Star+
  • 14h | Lazio x Fiorentina | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Napoli x Roma | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 11h | Tombense x Atlético Mineiro | Premiere
  • 18h30 | América Mineiro x Vila Nova-MG | Premiere

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE

  • 16h | Coritiba x Azuriz | PPV OneFootball
  • 18h30 | Operário-PR x Maringá | PPV OneFootball
  • 18h30 | Aruko Sports x Londrina | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 15h | Água Santa x Portuguesa | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h | São Bernardo x São Bento | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 16h | Inter de Limeira x Ituano | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 18h30 | São Paulo x Corinthians | Paulistão Play, Youtube Paulistão e Premiere

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

  • 16h30 | Santa Cruz x Maguary | DAZN

CAMPEONATO PIAUIENSE

  • 15h45 | Cori Sabbá x Comercial-PI | ElevenSports
  • 16h | 4 de Julho x Altos-PI | ElevenSports

CAMPEONATO SUÍÇO

  • 10h15 | Young Boys x Winterthur | OneFootball e ElevenSports
  • 12h30 | Zurich x St. Gallen | OneFootball e ElevenSports
  • 12h30 | Servette x Sion | OneFootball e ElevenSports

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 13h | Fenerbahçe x Kasimpasa | Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA

  • 10h30 | Brighton x Liverpool | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Stoke City x Stevenage | Star+
  • 13h30 | Wrexham x Sheffield United | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL FEMININO

  • 08h | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | DAZN
  • 14h | Tenerife x Barcelona | DAZN

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO

  • 08h30 | Juventus x Sampdoria | Star+
  • 10h30 | Roma x Sassuolo | ESPN 3 e Star+

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO FEMININO

  • 20h | Atletico San Luis x Atlas | Star+

PAULISTA SÉRIE A2

  • 10h | Monte Azul x Velo Clube | Paulistão Play e Youtube Paulistão
  • 15h30 | Noroeste x Primavera | Paulistão Play e Youtube Paulistão

PAULISTA SÉRIE A3

  • 10h | Votuporanguense x Matonense | Paulistão Play e Youtube Paulistão

SUPERCOPA DO URUGUAI

  • 21h | Liverpool-URU x Nacional | Star+

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional

Jogada

Vojvoda destaca chances criadas pelo Fortaleza, mas alerta sobre finalizações: 'Temos que melhorar'

O Tricolor de Aço venceu o Barbalha por 2 a 1 no Romeirão

Vladimir Marques Há 2 horas

Jogada

Nathalie Moellhausen brilha e é ouro no Grand Prix de espada de Doha

Invicta, brasileira conquista 1º ouro no circuito desde título mundial de 2019

Agência Brasil 29 de Janeiro de 2023
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Pelé é homenageado por filhas, CBF, jogadores e torcida na final da Supercopa do Brasil

Rei do futebol morreu no dia 29 de dezembro de 2022

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo 29 de Janeiro de 2023
Imagem mostra Pelé e a esposa Márcia

Jogada

Viúva de Pelé, Márcia Aoki agradece apoio e se declara em carta aberta: 'Este amor nunca morrerá'

Ex-jogador faleceu aos 82 anos

Crisneive Silveira 29 de Janeiro de 2023
Imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Acusado de estupro, Daniel Alves participa de jogo de futebol em penitenciária

Jogador aguarda recurso para deixar a prisão

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Conteúdo 29 de Janeiro de 2023

Jogada

Lucas Perri pega pênalti, Botafogo supera o Fluminense e embola tabela do Carioca

O duelo foi válido pela 5ª rodada

Agência Estado e Diário do Nordeste 29 de Janeiro de 2023