Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (29)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (29) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 63 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (29)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
- 09h30 Hamburgo x Braunschweig | OneFootball
- 09h30 | Nürnberg x St. Pauli | OneFootball
- 09h30 | Arminia Bielefeld x Sandhausen | OneFootball
AMISTOSOS
- 13h30 | LDU x El Nacional | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Schalke 04 x Colônia | Band e OneFootball
- 13h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 19h15 | Racing x Belgrano | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 19h15 | Instituto x Sarmiento | Star+
- 21h30 | Boca Juniors x Atlético Tucumán | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 09h30 | Anderlecht x Antwerp | Star+ e ElevenSports
- 12h | Cercle Brugge x Gent | ElevenSports
- 14h30 | Zulte Waregem x Club Brugge | ElevenSports
- 17h | Genk x Seraing | ElevenSports
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 15h30 | Resende x Portuguesa-RJ | BandSports
- 18h | Fluminense x Botafogo | Band e BandSports
- 20h15 | Boavista x Madureira | BandSports
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
- 17h | Barbalha x Fortaleza
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
- 10h30 | Livingston x Hearts | Star+
- 13h | Dundee United x Celtic | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Valladolid x Valencia | Star+
- 12h15 | Osasuna x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 14h30 | Celta x Athletic Bilbao | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 17h | Real Madrid x Real Sociedad | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 09h | Nice x Lille | Star+
- 13h | Ajaccio x Lyon | Star+
- 16h45 | PSG x Stade de Reims | ESPN, Star+ e TV5
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 20h30 | São José x Grêmio | Premiere
CAMPEONATO GOIANO
- 10h30 | Goiás x Vila Nova | DAZN
CAMPEONATO GREGO
- 14h30 | AEK x Aris Salonica | Star+
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 08h15 | Twente x Feyenoord | Star+
- 10h30 | Excelsior x Ajax | Star+
CAMPEONATO INDIANO
- 11h | Kerala Blasters x NorthEast United | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 08h30 | Milan x Sassuolo | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Juventus x Monza | Star+
- 14h | Lazio x Fiorentina | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 16h45 | Napoli x Roma | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 11h | Tombense x Atlético Mineiro | Premiere
- 18h30 | América Mineiro x Vila Nova-MG | Premiere
CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE
- 16h | Coritiba x Azuriz | PPV OneFootball
- 18h30 | Operário-PR x Maringá | PPV OneFootball
- 18h30 | Aruko Sports x Londrina | PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 15h | Água Santa x Portuguesa | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h | São Bernardo x São Bento | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 16h | Inter de Limeira x Ituano | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 18h30 | São Paulo x Corinthians | Paulistão Play, Youtube Paulistão e Premiere
CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO
- 16h30 | Santa Cruz x Maguary | DAZN
CAMPEONATO PIAUIENSE
- 15h45 | Cori Sabbá x Comercial-PI | ElevenSports
- 16h | 4 de Julho x Altos-PI | ElevenSports
CAMPEONATO SUÍÇO
- 10h15 | Young Boys x Winterthur | OneFootball e ElevenSports
- 12h30 | Zurich x St. Gallen | OneFootball e ElevenSports
- 12h30 | Servette x Sion | OneFootball e ElevenSports
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 13h | Fenerbahçe x Kasimpasa | Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
- 10h30 | Brighton x Liverpool | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Stoke City x Stevenage | Star+
- 13h30 | Wrexham x Sheffield United | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL FEMININO
- 08h | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | DAZN
- 14h | Tenerife x Barcelona | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO
- 08h30 | Juventus x Sampdoria | Star+
- 10h30 | Roma x Sassuolo | ESPN 3 e Star+
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO FEMININO
- 20h | Atletico San Luis x Atlas | Star+
PAULISTA SÉRIE A2
- 10h | Monte Azul x Velo Clube | Paulistão Play e Youtube Paulistão
- 15h30 | Noroeste x Primavera | Paulistão Play e Youtube Paulistão
PAULISTA SÉRIE A3
- 10h | Votuporanguense x Matonense | Paulistão Play e Youtube Paulistão
SUPERCOPA DO URUGUAI
- 21h | Liverpool-URU x Nacional | Star+