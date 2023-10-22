Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (22)

O domingão está recheado de jogos do Brasileirão e de campeonatos internacionais. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (22)
BRASILEIRÃO
16h - Flamengo x Vasco - Premiere
16h - Atlético-MG x Cruzeiro - Globo e Premiere
16h - Internacional x Santos - Premiere
18h30 - Corinthians x América-MG - Premiere
18h30 - Bragantino x Fluminense - SporTV e Premiere
18h30 - Coritiba x Palmeiras - Premiere
SÉRIE B
18h - Avaí x Ceará - Band e Premiere
18h - Sport x Chapecoense - Band e Premiere
PREMIER LEAGUE
12h30 - Aston Villa x West Ham - ESPN
LA LIGA
16h - Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao - ESPN