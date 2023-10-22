Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (22)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, 22 de outubro de 2023

jogadores
Legenda: Flamengo enfrenta o Vasco em clássico carioca.
Foto: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

O domingão está recheado de jogos do Brasileirão e de campeonatos internacionais. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir. 

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (22)

BRASILEIRÃO

16h - Flamengo x Vasco - Premiere
16h - Atlético-MG x Cruzeiro - Globo e Premiere
16h - Internacional x Santos - Premiere
18h30 - Corinthians x América-MG - Premiere
18h30 - Bragantino x Fluminense - SporTV e Premiere
18h30 - Coritiba x Palmeiras - Premiere

SÉRIE B

18h - Avaí x Ceará - Band e Premiere
18h - Sport x Chapecoense - Band e Premiere

PREMIER LEAGUE

12h30 - Aston Villa x West Ham - ESPN

LA LIGA

16h - Barcelona x Athletic Bilbao - ESPN

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (22)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, 22 de outubro de 2023

