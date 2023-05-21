Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (21)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 21 de maio de 2023

Manchester City
Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo neste domingo
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester City

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (21) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (21)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Flamengo x Corinthians | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Grêmio x Internacional | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 11h | Chapecoense x Juventude | SporTV e Premiere
  • 15h30 | Criciúma x Ceará | Band e Premiere
  • 18h | Ponte Preta x Guarani | Band e Premiere
  • 18h15 | CRB x Vila Nova | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Mainz 05 x Stuttgart | OneFootball
  • 12h30 | Augsburg x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Borussia M'gladbach | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol | Star+
  • 11h15 | Atlético de Madrid x Osasuna | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 13h30 | Valencia x Real Madrid | Star+
  • 16h | Sevilla x Betis | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 8h | ​​Ajaccio x Rennes | Star+
  • 12h | Lorient x Lens | Star+
  • 15h45 | Auxerre x PSG | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 9h30 | West Ham x Leeds | ESPN e Star+
  • 10h | Brighton x Southampton | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 12h | Manchester City x Chelsea | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Lecce x Spezia | Star+
  • 10h | Torino x Fiorentina | Star+
  • 13h | Napoli x Internazionale | Star+
  • 15h45 | Udinese x Lazio | Star+

COPA DO MUNDO SUB-20

  • 15h | Nigéria x República Dominicana | Fifa+
  • 15h | Israel x Colômbia | SporTV 3 e Fifa+
  • 18h | Itália x Brasil | SporTV 3 e Fifa+
  • 18h | Senegal x Japão | Fifa+

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Richardson contra o Guarani

Jogada

Criciúma x Ceará: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

As duas equipes voltam a se enfrentar pela Série B depois de seis anos

Samuel Conrado Há 21 minutos
Manchester City

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (21)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 21 de maio de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas

Jogada

Ceará é rebaixado na Série A1 Feminina após derrota para o Real Ariquemes

Clube negligencia modalidade e cai com 3 rodadas de antecedência, com a equipe ainda sem pontuar

Vladimir Marques 20 de Maio de 2023

Jogada

Tinga lamenta derrota do Fortaleza e avisa: "Agora é avaliar o que estamos errando"

Tricolor de Aço foi derrotado por 2 a 1 para o América Mineiro fora de casa e perdeu a invencibilidade na Série A

Vladimir Marques 20 de Maio de 2023

Jogada

Jogada Space: veja os comentários sobre o jogo entre América-MG e Fortaleza

Programa será exibido no twitter sempre após os jogos de Fortaleza e Ceará

Redação 20 de Maio de 2023

Jogada

Fortaleza é superado pelo América fora e perde invencibilidade na Série A

Leão foi derrotado por 2 a 1 no Independência pela 7ª rodada da Série A do Brasileiro

Vladimir Marques 20 de Maio de 2023