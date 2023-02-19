Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (19)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 19 de fevereiro de 2023

Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol
Legenda: Barcelona entra em campo pelo Campeonato Espanhol.
Foto: Pau BARRENA / AFP

Tem muito futebol nesse domingão (19) de carnaval! A seleção brasileira feminina entra em campo contra o Cuiabá, em torneio preparatório para a Copa do Mundo. Os campeonatos internacionais também movimentam a agenda. Confira os jogos e onde assistir.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (19)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h Manchester City x Leicester - ESPN e Star+
13h30 Tottenham x West Ham - Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h Fiorentina x Empoli - Star+
11h Salernitana x Lazio - Star+
14h Spezia x Juventus - ESPN e Star+
16h45 Roma x Verona - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

09h - PSG x Lille - ESPN e Star+
13h - Lens x Nantes - Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

13h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Hertha Berlim - OneFootball
15h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Mainz 05 - OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

14h30 - Atlético de Madrid x Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 e Star+
17h - Barcelona x Cádiz - Star+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA 

16h - Santos x Portuguesa - Premiere e Paulistão Play
18h30 - Corinthians x Mirassol - TNT, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports

SHE BELIEVES CUP

20h30 - Brasil x Canadá - Sportv

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

19h15 Boca Juniors x Platense - ESPN4 e Star+
21h30 Talleres x Central Córdoba - Star+

