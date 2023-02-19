Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (19)

Tem muito futebol nesse domingão (19) de carnaval! A seleção brasileira feminina entra em campo contra o Cuiabá, em torneio preparatório para a Copa do Mundo. Os campeonatos internacionais também movimentam a agenda. Confira os jogos e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (19)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h Manchester City x Leicester - ESPN e Star+
13h30 Tottenham x West Ham - Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
11h Fiorentina x Empoli - Star+
11h Salernitana x Lazio - Star+
14h Spezia x Juventus - ESPN e Star+
16h45 Roma x Verona - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
09h - PSG x Lille - ESPN e Star+
13h - Lens x Nantes - Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
13h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Hertha Berlim - OneFootball
15h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Mainz 05 - OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
14h30 - Atlético de Madrid x Athletic Bilbao - ESPN 4 e Star+
17h - Barcelona x Cádiz - Star+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
16h - Santos x Portuguesa - Premiere e Paulistão Play
18h30 - Corinthians x Mirassol - TNT, HBO Max, Estádio TNT Sports
SHE BELIEVES CUP
20h30 - Brasil x Canadá - Sportv
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
19h15 Boca Juniors x Platense - ESPN4 e Star+
21h30 Talleres x Central Córdoba - Star+