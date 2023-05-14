Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (14)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 14 de maio de 2023

Legenda: O Manchester City entra em campo neste domingo, (14)
Foto: JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (14) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (14)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Vasco x Santos | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Corinthians x São Paulo | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h | Grêmio x Fortaleza | Globo e Premiere
  • 18h30 | Goiás x Botafogo | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Coritiba | TNT Sports, Furacão Play e CazéTV
  • 18h30 | América-MG x Cruzeiro | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 15h30 | Londrina x Ponte Preta | Band e Premiere
  • 18h | Vitória x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
  • 18h | ABC x Botafogo-SP | SporTV, SporTV 2, SporTV 3 e Premiere
  • 20h30 | Ituano x Sport | SporTV, SporTV 3 e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 16h | Manaus x Altos | Nosso Futebol
  • 16h30 | Remo x Amazonas | DAZN e Nosso Futebol 
  • 19h | Floresta x CSA | Nosso Futebol
  • 19h | Brusque x Volta Redonda | Nosso Futebol

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 10h | Bretford x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
  • 10h | Everton x Manchester City | Star+
  • 12h30 | Arsenal x Bighton | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL 

  • 9h | Celta x Valencia | Star+ e Bet365
  • 11h15 | Elche x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h30 | Valladolid x Sevilla | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
  • 16h | Espanyol x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 7h30 | Hellas Verona x Torino | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Fiorentina x Udinese | Star+ e Bet365
  • 10h | Monza x Napoli | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
  • 13h | Bologna x Roma | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Juventus x Cremonsese | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO 

  • 10h30 | Stuttgart x Bayer Lewerkussen | OneFootball
  • 12h30 | RB Leipzig x Werder Bremen | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 8h | Clermont x Lyon | Star+ e Bet365
  • 12h05 | Monaco x Lille | Star+ e Bet365
  • 15h45 | Olympique de Marselha x Angers | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO SÉRIE A1

  • 11h | Corinthians x Santos | SporTV

 

