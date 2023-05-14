Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (14)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (14) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (14)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Vasco x Santos | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Corinthians x São Paulo | Globo e Premiere
- 16h | Grêmio x Fortaleza | Globo e Premiere
- 18h30 | Goiás x Botafogo | Premiere
- 18h30 | Athletico-PR x Coritiba | TNT Sports, Furacão Play e CazéTV
- 18h30 | América-MG x Cruzeiro | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 15h30 | Londrina x Ponte Preta | Band e Premiere
- 18h | Vitória x Atlético-GO | Band e Premiere
- 18h | ABC x Botafogo-SP | SporTV, SporTV 2, SporTV 3 e Premiere
- 20h30 | Ituano x Sport | SporTV, SporTV 3 e Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 16h | Manaus x Altos | Nosso Futebol
- 16h30 | Remo x Amazonas | DAZN e Nosso Futebol
- 19h | Floresta x CSA | Nosso Futebol
- 19h | Brusque x Volta Redonda | Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 10h | Bretford x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
- 10h | Everton x Manchester City | Star+
- 12h30 | Arsenal x Bighton | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Celta x Valencia | Star+ e Bet365
- 11h15 | Elche x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
- 13h30 | Valladolid x Sevilla | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
- 16h | Espanyol x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 7h30 | Hellas Verona x Torino | Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Fiorentina x Udinese | Star+ e Bet365
- 10h | Monza x Napoli | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
- 13h | Bologna x Roma | ESPN 2, Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Juventus x Cremonsese | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Stuttgart x Bayer Lewerkussen | OneFootball
- 12h30 | RB Leipzig x Werder Bremen | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 8h | Clermont x Lyon | Star+ e Bet365
- 12h05 | Monaco x Lille | Star+ e Bet365
- 15h45 | Olympique de Marselha x Angers | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO SÉRIE A1
- 11h | Corinthians x Santos | SporTV