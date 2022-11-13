Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (13)

O encerramento do Campeonato Brasileiro domina a programação da televisão neste domingo (12), mas tem jogo pra todo tipo de gosto. Tem time brigando por vaga na Liberta, lutando para escapar do rebaixamento... Muita bola vai rolar, inclusive nos torneios internacionais, com PSG, Juventus, Manchester United em campo. Veja agenda de jogos e transmissões.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (13)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO
16h - Athletico-PR x Botafogo - TwitchTV do Casimiro
16h - Corinthians x Atlético-MG - Premiere e Globo
16h - América-MG x Atlético-GO - Premiere
16h - Bragantino x Fluminense - Premiere
16h - Santos x Fortaleza - SporTV e Premiere
16h - Internacional x Palmeiras - Premiere
16h - Ceará x Juventude - Premiere
16h - Goiás x São Paulo - Premiere
16h - Cuiabá x Coritiba - Premiere
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
8h30 - Atalanta x Internazionale - ESPN e Star+
11h - Monza x Salernitana - Star+
11h - Roma x Torino - ESPN 4 e Star+
14h - Milan x Fiorenetina - Star+
16h45 - Juventus x Lazio - Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
9h - PSG x Auxerre - Star+
16h45 - Monaco x Olympique de Marseille - Star+ e TV5
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h - Brighton x Aston Villa - ESPN e Star+
13h30 - Fulham x Manchester United - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
13h30 - Freiburg x Union Berlim - OneFootball
COPA DO REI
12h - Algar x Celta - Star+
12h - Velarde x Sevilla - Star+
15h - Cazalegas x Real Sociedad - Star+
BRASIL LADIES CUP
11h - Palmeiras x Internacional - SporTV 3
13h - Santos x Atlético de Madrid - SporTV 3