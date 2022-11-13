Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (13)

O encerramento do Campeonato Brasileiro domina a programação da televisão neste domingo (12), mas tem jogo pra todo tipo de gosto. Tem time brigando por vaga na Liberta, lutando para escapar do rebaixamento... Muita bola vai rolar, inclusive nos torneios internacionais, com PSG, Juventus, Manchester United em campo. Veja agenda de jogos e transmissões.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (13)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO

16h - Athletico-PR x Botafogo - TwitchTV do Casimiro

16h - Corinthians x Atlético-MG - Premiere e Globo

16h - América-MG x Atlético-GO - Premiere

16h - Bragantino x Fluminense - Premiere

16h - Santos x Fortaleza - SporTV e Premiere

16h - Internacional x Palmeiras - Premiere

16h - Ceará x Juventude - Premiere

16h - Goiás x São Paulo - Premiere

16h - Cuiabá x Coritiba - Premiere



CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

8h30 - Atalanta x Internazionale - ESPN e Star+

11h - Monza x Salernitana - Star+

11h - Roma x Torino - ESPN 4 e Star+

14h - Milan x Fiorenetina - Star+

16h45 - Juventus x Lazio - Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

9h - PSG x Auxerre - Star+

16h45 - Monaco x Olympique de Marseille - Star+ e TV5

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h - Brighton x Aston Villa - ESPN e Star+

13h30 - Fulham x Manchester United - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

13h30 - Freiburg x Union Berlim - OneFootball

COPA DO REI

12h - Algar x Celta - Star+

12h - Velarde x Sevilla - Star+

15h - Cazalegas x Real Sociedad - Star+

BRASIL LADIES CUP

11h - Palmeiras x Internacional - SporTV 3

13h - Santos x Atlético de Madrid - SporTV 3

