Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 12 de março de 2023

Barcelona
Legenda: Barcelona entra em campo neste domingo
Foto: Divulgação/Barcelona

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (12) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12)

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO

  • 19h | São Paulo x Cruzeiro | SporTV 3

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Freiburg x Hoffenheim | Band e OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
  • 15h30 | Wolfsburg x Union Berlin | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 17h | Racing x Sarmiento | Star+
  • 19h15 | River Plate x Godoy Cruz | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 19h15 | Estudiantes x Huracán | Star+
  • 21h30 | Banfield x Boca Juniors | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 18h | Fluminense x Volta Redonda | BandSports

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Mallorca x Real Sociedad | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 12h15 | Sevilla x Almería | Star+
  • 14h30 | Villarreal x Betis | Star+
  • 17h | Athletic Bilbao x Barcelona | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 09h | Clermont x Lens | Star+
  • 13h05 | Monaco x Stade Reims | Star+
  • 16h45 | Olympique de Marseille x Estrasburgo | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 11h | Fulham x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Manchester United x Southampton | Star+
  • 11h | West Ham x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 13h | Newcastle x Wolverhampton | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 08h30 | Lecce x Torino | Star+
  • 11h | Cremonese x Fiorentina | Star+
  • 11h | Verona x Monza | Star+
  • 14h | Roma x Sassuolo | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Juventus x Sampdoria | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 16h | Athletic Club x Atlético Mineiro | Premiere

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 16h | Corinthians x Ituano | Record, Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 19h30 | Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo-SP | Premiere e Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

  • 09h | Iguatu x Ceará
  • 18h30 | Ferroviário x Fortaleza

