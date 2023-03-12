Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (12) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12)
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO
- 19h | São Paulo x Cruzeiro | SporTV 3
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Freiburg x Hoffenheim | Band e OneFootball
- 13h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
- 15h30 | Wolfsburg x Union Berlin | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 17h | Racing x Sarmiento | Star+
- 19h15 | River Plate x Godoy Cruz | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 19h15 | Estudiantes x Huracán | Star+
- 21h30 | Banfield x Boca Juniors | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 18h | Fluminense x Volta Redonda | BandSports
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Mallorca x Real Sociedad | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 12h15 | Sevilla x Almería | Star+
- 14h30 | Villarreal x Betis | Star+
- 17h | Athletic Bilbao x Barcelona | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 09h | Clermont x Lens | Star+
- 13h05 | Monaco x Stade Reims | Star+
- 16h45 | Olympique de Marseille x Estrasburgo | Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 11h | Fulham x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Manchester United x Southampton | Star+
- 11h | West Ham x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 13h | Newcastle x Wolverhampton | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 08h30 | Lecce x Torino | Star+
- 11h | Cremonese x Fiorentina | Star+
- 11h | Verona x Monza | Star+
- 14h | Roma x Sassuolo | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 16h45 | Juventus x Sampdoria | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 16h | Athletic Club x Atlético Mineiro | Premiere
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 16h | Corinthians x Ituano | Record, Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 19h30 | Red Bull Bragantino x Botafogo-SP | Premiere e Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
- 09h | Iguatu x Ceará
- 18h30 | Ferroviário x Fortaleza