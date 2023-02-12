Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste domingo (12) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 36 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste domingo e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Hertha Berlim x Borussia Mönchengladbach | Band e OneFootball
- 13h30 | Colônia x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 17h | Banfield x Gimnasia La Plata | Star+
- 19h15 | River Plate x Argentinos Juniors | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 21h30 | Racing x Tigre | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 21h30 | Instituto x Huracán | Star+
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 15h30 | Audax Rio x Boavista | BandSports
- 18h | Fluminense x Vasco | Band e BandSports
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Getafe x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
- 12h15 | Celta x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 14h30 | Valladolid x Osasuna | Star+
- 17h | Villarreal x Barcelona | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 09h | Toulouse x Rennes | Star+
- 13h | Nantes x Lorient | Star+
- 16h45 | Lyon x Lens | Star+
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 16h | Grêmio x Avenida | Premiere
CAMPEONATO GOIANO
- 10h | Goiás x Goiânia | DAZN
- 10h | Inhumas x Atlético Goianiense | DAZN
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 10h30 | Heerenveen x Feyenoord | Star+
- 12h45 | Ajax x RKC Waalwijk | ESPN 2 e Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 11h | Leeds United x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
- 13h30 | Manchester City x Aston Villa | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 08h30 | Udinese x Sassuolo | Star+
- 11h | Bologna x Monza | Star+
- 14h | Juventus x Fiorentina | ESPN e Star+
- 16h45 | Napoli x Cremonese | Star+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 11h | Água Santa x Palmeiras | Premiere, PaulistãoPlay e YouTube
- 16h | Portuguesa x Corinthians | Premire, PaulistãoPlay e Record
- 20h30 | Ituano x São Bernardo | Premiere e PaulistãoPlay
- 20h30 | Inter de Limeira x Santo André | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 19h | São Paulo x Santos | TNT, HBO Max e Estádio TNT Sports
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 15h | Sporting x Porto | ESPN 3 e Star+
SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20
- 18h | Venezuela x Colômbia | SporTV
- 18h | Equador x Paraguai | SporTV
- 20h30 | Brasil x Uruguai | SporTV
SUPERCOPA FEMININA
- 10h15 | Corinthians x Flamengo | Globo e SporTV