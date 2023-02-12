Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 12 de fevereiro de 2023

Imagem das jogadoras do Corinthians comemorando gol
Legenda: Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 12 de fevereiro de 2023
Foto: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag. Corinthians.

A agenda de jogos deste domingo, (12), está agitada. Ao total 27 jogos movimentam o final da semana, entre eles está a decisão da Supercopa feminina e do Sul-Americano Sub-20. Os campeonatos regionaisestaduais internacionais também entram em cena. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12)

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

11h | Água Santa x Palmeiras | Premiere e Palistão Play
16h | Portuguesa x Corinthians | Premiere, Paulistão Play e Record
19h | São Paulo x Santos | TNT Sports, HBO Max e Estádio TNT Sports
20h30 | Inter de Limeira x Santo André | Premiere e Palistão Play
20h30 | Ituano x São Bernardo | Premiere e Palistão Play

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

15h30 | Audax x Boavista | BandSport
18h | Fluminense x Vasco | BandSport e Band

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

16h | Grêmio x Avenida | Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

11h | Leeds United x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
13h30 | Manchester City x Aston Villa | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL 

10h | Getafe x Rayo Vallecano | Star+ e Bet365
15h15 | Celta x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
14h30 | Valladolid x Osasuna | Star+ e Bet365
17h | Villarreal x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

8h30 | Udinese x Sassuolo | Star+ e Bet365
11h | Bologna x Monza | Star+ e Bet365
14h | Juventus x Fiorentina | ESPN, Statr+ e Bet365
16h45 | Napoli x Cremonese | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

9h | Toulouse x Rennes | Star+ e Bet365
13h05 | Nantes x Lorient | Star+ e Bet365
16h45 | Lyon x Lens | Star+ e Bet365

CAMPEONATO GOIANO

10h | Goiás x Goiânia | DAZN
10h | Inhumas x Atlético-GO | DAZN

SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20

18h | Equador x Paraguai | SporTV 3
18h | Venezuela x Colômbia | SporTV
20h30 | Brasil x Uruguai | SporTV

SUPERCOPA DO BRASIL FEMININA

10h15 | Corinthians x Flamengo | Globo e SporTV

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Imagem das jogadoras do Corinthians comemorando gol

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 12 de fevereiro de 2023

Redação Há 17 minutos
Imagem mostra jogadoras de futebol

Jogada

Corinthians x Flamengo: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Equipes se enfrentam na final da Supercopa do Brasil de futebol feminino

Redação Há 18 minutos
Foto do Barcelona

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 12 de fevereiro de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Com gols de Alisson e Erick Pulga, Ferroviário vence Maracanã e se aproxima de vaga na semi

Equipes se enfrentaram no Estádio Presidente Vargas

Redação 11 de Fevereiro de 2023
Imagem mostra jogador do Real Madrid

Jogada

Vini Jr, do Real Madrid, ganha Bola de Ouro como melhor jogador do Mundial de Clubes

Atacante brasileiro marcou dois gols e deu uma assistência na final contra o Al Hilal

Crisneive Silveira 11 de Fevereiro de 2023
Foto do Los Angeles Lakers

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas deste sábado (11)

Nove jogos acontecem neste sábado, dia 11 de fevereiro de 2023

Redação 11 de Fevereiro de 2023