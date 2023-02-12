Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de domingo (12)

A agenda de jogos deste domingo, (12), está agitada. Ao total 27 jogos movimentam o final da semana, entre eles está a decisão da Supercopa feminina e do Sul-Americano Sub-20. Os campeonatos regionais, estaduais e internacionais também entram em cena. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12)
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
11h | Água Santa x Palmeiras | Premiere e Palistão Play
16h | Portuguesa x Corinthians | Premiere, Paulistão Play e Record
19h | São Paulo x Santos | TNT Sports, HBO Max e Estádio TNT Sports
20h30 | Inter de Limeira x Santo André | Premiere e Palistão Play
20h30 | Ituano x São Bernardo | Premiere e Palistão Play
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
15h30 | Audax x Boavista | BandSport
18h | Fluminense x Vasco | BandSport e Band
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
16h | Grêmio x Avenida | Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
11h | Leeds United x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
13h30 | Manchester City x Aston Villa | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
10h | Getafe x Rayo Vallecano | Star+ e Bet365
15h15 | Celta x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4, Star+ e Bet365
14h30 | Valladolid x Osasuna | Star+ e Bet365
17h | Villarreal x Barcelona | ESPN, Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
8h30 | Udinese x Sassuolo | Star+ e Bet365
11h | Bologna x Monza | Star+ e Bet365
14h | Juventus x Fiorentina | ESPN, Statr+ e Bet365
16h45 | Napoli x Cremonese | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
9h | Toulouse x Rennes | Star+ e Bet365
13h05 | Nantes x Lorient | Star+ e Bet365
16h45 | Lyon x Lens | Star+ e Bet365
CAMPEONATO GOIANO
10h | Goiás x Goiânia | DAZN
10h | Inhumas x Atlético-GO | DAZN
SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20
18h | Equador x Paraguai | SporTV 3
18h | Venezuela x Colômbia | SporTV
20h30 | Brasil x Uruguai | SporTV
SUPERCOPA DO BRASIL FEMININA
10h15 | Corinthians x Flamengo | Globo e SporTV