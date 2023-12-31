Jogos de hoje na NFL: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (31)

A agenda deste domingo (31), na principal liga de futebol americano do mundo, a National Football League (NFL), conta com 14 jogoS da competição. Confira quais as partidas, os horários e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (31) NA NFL

15h | Baltimore Ravens x Miami Dolphins | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

15h | Buffalo Bills x New England Patriots | ESPN e NFL Game Pass

15h | Chicago Bears x Atlanta Falcons | NFL Game Pass

15h | Houston Texans x Tennessee Titans | NFL Game Pass

15h | Indianapolis Colts x Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Game Pass

15h | Jacksonville Jaguars x Carolina Panthers | NFL Game Pass

15h | New York Giants x Los Angeles Rams | NFL Game Pass

15h | Philadelphia Eagles x Arizona Cardinals | NFL Game Pass

15h | Tampa Bay Buccaneers x New Orleans Saints | RedeTV! e NFL Game Pass

15h | Washington Commanders x San Francisco 49ers | NFL Game Pass

18h05 | Seattle Seahawks x Pittsburgh Steelers | ESPN e NFL Game Pass

18h25 | Denver Broncos x Los Angeles Chargers | NFL Game Pass

18h25 | Kansas City Chiefs x Cincinnati Bengals | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

22h20 | Minnesota Vikings x Green Bay Packers | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass