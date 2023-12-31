Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NFL: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (31)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos da NFL deste domingo, dia 31 de dezembro de 2023

Legenda: Último dia do ano será movimentado na NFL.
Foto: Thearon W. Henderson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A agenda deste domingo (31), na principal liga de futebol americano do mundo, a National Football League (NFL), conta com 14 jogoS da competição. Confira quais as partidas, os horários e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (31) NA NFL

15h | Baltimore Ravens x Miami Dolphins | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

15h | Buffalo Bills x New England Patriots | ESPN e NFL Game Pass

15h | Chicago Bears x Atlanta Falcons | NFL Game Pass

15h | Houston Texans x Tennessee Titans | NFL Game Pass

15h | Indianapolis Colts x Las Vegas Raiders | NFL Game Pass

15h | Jacksonville Jaguars x Carolina Panthers | NFL Game Pass

15h | New York Giants x Los Angeles Rams | NFL Game Pass

15h | Philadelphia Eagles x Arizona Cardinals | NFL Game Pass

15h | Tampa Bay Buccaneers x New Orleans Saints | RedeTV! e NFL Game Pass

15h | Washington Commanders x San Francisco 49ers | NFL Game Pass

18h05 | Seattle Seahawks x Pittsburgh Steelers | ESPN e NFL Game Pass

18h25 | Denver Broncos x Los Angeles Chargers | NFL Game Pass

18h25 | Kansas City Chiefs x Cincinnati Bengals | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

22h20 | Minnesota Vikings x Green Bay Packers | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/jogos de hoje
liverpool

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta segunda-feira (1)

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 1 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há -23 segundos
Memphis Grizzlies

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (31)

Confira os jogos da NBA deste domingo, dia 31 de dezembro de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas
NFL

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NFL: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (31)

Confira os jogos da NFL deste domingo, dia 31 de dezembro de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas
Tottenham

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas deste domingo (31)

Confira os jogos deste domingo, dia 31 de dezembro de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas
São Silvestre

Jogada

Que horas começa a Corrida de São Silvestre 2023? veja detalhes

Maior prova de rua da América Latina acontece no último dia do ano

Redação 30 de Dezembro de 2023
ceará

Jogada

Ceará confirma lista de atletas inscritos para a Copinha 2024; veja relacionados

Vovô está no Grupo 8, com sede em Leme

Redação 30 de Dezembro de 2023