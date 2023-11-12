Assinante

Jogos de hoje na NFL: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas deste domingo (12)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

12 jogos acontecem neste domingo, dia 12 de novembro de 2023

Foto de Mac Jones, jogador do New England Patriots, durante jogo da NFL
Legenda: Mac Jones, jogador do New England Patriots, durante jogo da NFL
Foto: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

A agenda deste domingo (12) na principal liga de futebol americano do mundo, a National Football League (NFL), conta com 12 jogos da competição. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (12), NA NFL

11h30 | New England Patriots x Indianapolis Colts | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass
15h | Baltimore Ravens x Cleveland Browns | ESPN e NFL Game Pass
15h | Cincinnati Bengals x Houston Texans | RedeTV e NFL Game Pass
15h | Jacksonville Jaguars x San Francisco 49ers | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass
15h | Minnesota Vikings x New Orleans Saints | NFL Game Pass
15h | Pittsburgh Steelers x Green Bay Packers | NFL Game Pass
15h | Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Tennessee Titans | NFL Game Pass
18h05 | Arizona Cardinals x Atlanta Falcons | NFL Game Pass
18h05 | Los Angeles Chargers x Detroit Lions | ESPN e NFL Game Pass
18h25 | Dallas Cowboys x New York Giants | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass
18h25 | Seattle Seahawks x Washington Commander | NFL Game Pass
22h20 | Las Vegas Raiders x New York Jets | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

