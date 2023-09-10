Assinante

Jogos de hoje na NFL: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas deste domingo (10)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

14 jogos acontecem neste domingo, dia 10 de setembro de 2023

Foto de jogo da NFL
Legenda: A nova temporada da NFL começou na última semana
Foto: JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A agenda deste domingo (10) na principal liga de futebol americano do mundo, a National Football League (NFL), conta com duelos muito interessantes. 14 jogos da competição movimentam os gramados norte-americanos neste domingo. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, DOMINGO (10), NA NFL

  • 14h | Carolina Panthers x Atlanta Falcons | NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | Houston Texans x Baltimore Ravens | NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | Cincinnati Bengals x Cleveland Browns | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | Jacksonville Jaguars x Indianapolis Colts | RedeTV e NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | Tampa Bay Buccaneers x Minnesota Vikings | NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | Tennessee Titans x New Orleans Saints | NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | San Francisco 49ers x Pittsburgh Steelers | ESPN e NFL Game Pass
  • 14h | Arizona Cardinals x Washington Commanders | NFL Game Pass
  • 17h25 | Green Bay Packers x Chicago Bears | NFL Game Pass
  • 17h25 | Las Vegas Raiders x Denver Broncos | NFL Game Pass
  • 17h25 | Miami Dolphins x Los Angeles Chargers | ESPN e NFL Game Pass
  • 17h25 | Philadelphia Eagles x New England Patriots | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass
  • 17h25 | Los Angeles Rams x Seattle Seahawks | NFL Game Pass
  • 21h20 | Dallas Cowboys x New York Giants | ESPN, Star+ e NFL Game Pass

Foto de jogo da NFL

