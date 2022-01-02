Jogos de hoje: confira partidas de futebol deste domingo (02/01)

O domingo (02) de futebol marca o início da Copinha e a continuação das principais ligas europeias.
CONFIRA OS JOGOS DE FUTEBOL DESTE DOMINGO (02)
Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior
- Mirassol x Taguatinga - 13h45 - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
- Sport x Confiança - 16h - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
- Linense x Andirá - 18h30 - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
- Atlético-MG x Desportivo Aliança - 20h45 - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
Campeonato Inglês
- Brentford x Astona Villa - 11h - Star+
- Everton x Brighton - 11h - Fox Sports e Star+
- Leeds United x Burnley - 11h - Star+
- Southampton x Newcastle - 11h - Star+
- Chelsea x Liverpool - 13h30 - Star+
Campeonato Espanhol
- Getafe x Real Madrid - 10h - ESPN Brasil e Star+
- Atlético de Madrid x Rayo Vallecano - 12h15 - ESPN Brasil e Star+
- Elche x Granada - 12h15 - Star+
- Alavés x Real Sociedad - 14h30 - Star+
- Betis x Celta - 14h30 - Star+
- Mallorca x Barcelona - 17h - Star+
Campeonato Português
- Vizela x Belenenses SAD - 15h30 - Star+