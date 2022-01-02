Assinante

Jogos de hoje: confira partidas de futebol deste domingo (02/01)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

O domingo (02) de futebol marca o início da Copinha e a continuação das principais ligas europeias

Legenda: Chelsea entra em campo neste domingo (02) contra o Liverpool, às 13h30, pela 21ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês
Foto: Divulgação / Chelsea FC

O domingo (02) de futebol marca o início da Copinha e a continuação das principais ligas europeias.

CONFIRA OS JOGOS DE FUTEBOL DESTE DOMINGO (02)

Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior

  • Mirassol x Taguatinga - 13h45 - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
  • Sport x Confiança - 16h - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
  • Linense x Andirá - 18h30 - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play
  • Atlético-MG x Desportivo Aliança - 20h45 - ElevenSports e Paulistão Play

Campeonato Inglês

  • Brentford x Astona Villa - 11h - Star+
  • Everton x Brighton - 11h - Fox Sports e Star+
  • Leeds United x Burnley - 11h - Star+
  • Southampton x Newcastle - 11h - Star+
  • Chelsea x Liverpool - 13h30 - Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

  • Getafe x Real Madrid - 10h - ESPN Brasil e Star+
  • Atlético de Madrid x Rayo Vallecano - 12h15 - ESPN Brasil e Star+
  • Elche x Granada - 12h15 - Star+
  • Alavés x Real Sociedad - 14h30 - Star+
  • Betis x Celta - 14h30 - Star+
  • Mallorca x Barcelona - 17h - Star+

Campeonato Português

  • Vizela x Belenenses SAD - 15h30 - Star+
