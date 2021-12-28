Assinante

Jogos de hoje: confira partidas de futebol desta terça (28/12)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

A terça-feira (28) de futebol será de bola rolando no campeonato inglês e português

Legenda: Tottenham entra em campo nesta terça-feira (28), às 12h, contra o Southampton, pela 20ª rodada da Premier League
Foto: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

A terça-feira (28) de futebol será de bola rolando no campeonato inglês e português.

CONFIRA OS JOGOS DE FUTEBOL DESTA TERÇA (28)

Campeonato Inglês

  • Arsenal x Wolverhampton - 09h30 - ESPN Brasil e Star+
  • Crystal Palace x Norwich - 12h - Star+
  • Southampton x Tottenham - 12h - ESPN Brasil e Star+
  • Watford x West Ham - 12h - Star+
  • Leicester x Liverpool - 17h - ESPN Brasil e Star+

Campeonato Português

  • Tondela x Gil Vicente - 14h - Star+
  • Marítimo x Vizela - 16h - Star+
  • Moreirense x Estoril - 18h - Star+

 

