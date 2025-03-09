Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de março

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em março no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Séries

Banner da série Procurados - EUA: Osama Bin Laden: Temporada 1

Procurados - EUA: Osama Bin Laden: Temporada 1

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.
10/03
Documentary
Banner da série Temptation Island: Temporada 1

Temptation Island: Temporada 1

In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.
12/03
Reality TV
Banner da série Bienvenidos a la familia: Temporada 1

Bienvenidos a la familia: Temporada 1

A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with massive debt.
12/03
Comedy
Banner da série Todo Mundo Ao Vivo com John Mulaney: Temporada 1

Todo Mundo Ao Vivo com John Mulaney: Temporada 1

John Mulaney conducts the first-ever celebrity sit-down talk show. Live every week.
12/03
Comedy
Banner da série Casamento às Cegas: Suécia: Temporada 2

Casamento às Cegas: Suécia: Temporada 2

The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.
13/03
Reality TV
Banner da série Adolescência: Minissérie

Adolescência: Minissérie

When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?
13/03
Drama

Filmes

Banner do filme The Electric State

The Electric State

An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick.
14/03
Sci-Fi
Whindersson Nunes e o pai, Hidelbrando Batista
Pai de Whindersson Nunes atualiza estado de saúde do filho e explica o motivo de não realizar visita

Ele falou ainda do desejo de levar o filho para casa

Redação
Há 39 minutos
Big Fone vai tocar neste domingo (9), por volta das 11h
Que horas vai tocar o Big Fone no BBB 25 neste domingo (9)? Entenda dinâmica do reality

Quem atender consegue interferir na formação do paredão de hoje

Redação
Há 48 minutos
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de março

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em março no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 1 hora
Programa Viver Sertanejo
Que horas começa o Viver Sertanejo, com Daniel, neste domingo (9)?

Programa dominical da TV Globo recebe artistas de diferentes gerações do gênero

Redação
Há 2 horas
Gracyanne Barbosa falou sobre voto para Diego durante festa
Em noite de festa no BBB, Gracyanne declara voto, Thamiris critica Aline, e Vinícius questiona emoji

Brothers e sisters deram importantes passos em formação de paredão

Redação
Há 2 horas
Globo Rural, da TV Globo
Que horas começa o Globo Rural neste domingo (9/03)?

O programa vai ao ar após o "Auto Esporte"

Redação
09 de Março de 2025
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (9/3)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 9 de março com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
09 de Março de 2025
Foto dos bastidores do programa
Qual o horário do Sabadou com Virginia hoje (8/03)?

Programa irá contar com a participação de Viih Tube, Eliezer e Valesca Popozuda

Redação
08 de Março de 2025