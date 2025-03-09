Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de março
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em março no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
Procurados - EUA: Osama Bin Laden: Temporada 1
Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.
10/03
Documentary
Temptation Island: Temporada 1
In this spicy update to the hit reality series, four couples test their relationships by shacking up with eligible singles on a tropical island.
12/03
Reality TV
Bienvenidos a la familia: Temporada 1
A struggling single mom rallies her quirky family to outsmart a mafia boss after her estranged, wealthy father dies, leaving them with massive debt.
12/03
Comedy
Todo Mundo Ao Vivo com John Mulaney: Temporada 1
John Mulaney conducts the first-ever celebrity sit-down talk show. Live every week.
12/03
Comedy
Casamento às Cegas: Suécia: Temporada 2
The unique dating experiment lands in Sweden as local singles seek true love and propose marriage — all before seeing each other in person.
13/03
Reality TV
Adolescência: Minissérie
When a 13-year-old is accused of the murder of a classmate, his family, therapist and the detective in charge are all left asking: what really happened?
13/03
Drama
Filmes
The Electric State
An orphaned teen hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her long-lost brother, teaming up with a smuggler and his wisecracking sidekick.
14/03
Sci-Fi