Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de dezembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série A Seleção dos EUA na Copa do Mundo Feminina: Minissérie

A Seleção dos EUA na Copa do Mundo Feminina: Minissérie

In this docuseries, the U.S. women’s national soccer team pursues their third consecutive title amid trials and triumphs at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

12/12
Documentarie
Banner da série Solteiros, Ilhados e Desesperados: Temporada 3

Solteiros, Ilhados e Desesperados: Temporada 3

Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.

12/12
Reality TV
Banner da série 1670: Temporada 1

1670: Temporada 1

In this satirical comedy, a zany nobleman contends with family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become the most famous person in Poland.

13/12
Comedie
Banner da série A Influenciadora: Temporada 1

A Influenciadora: Temporada 1

After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.

13/12
Drama
Banner da série Dubai Ostentação: Temporada 2

Dubai Ostentação: Temporada 2

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

13/12
Reality TV
Banner da série Midas do Ferro-Velho: Temporada 5

Midas do Ferro-Velho: Temporada 5

The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.

13/12
Reality TV
Banner da série Asas da Ambição: Temporada 2

Asas da Ambição: Temporada 2

A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.

14/12
Drama
Banner da série Yu Yu Hakusho: Temporada 1

Yu Yu Hakusho: Temporada 1

After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a Spirit Detective to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.

14/12
Action
Banner da série Ah, o Natal...: Temporada 1

Ah, o Natal...: Temporada 1

Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?

15/12
Comedie
Banner da série Carol e o Fim do Mundo: Minissérie

Carol e o Fim do Mundo: Minissérie

As a planetary apocalypse looms, a woman struggling to embrace end-times chaos searches for meaning in her last months on Earth.

15/12
Comedie

Filmes

Banner do filme Kevin Hart e Chris Rock: Só os Headliners

Kevin Hart e Chris Rock: Só os Headliners

From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.

12/12
Documentarie
Banner do filme Cara a Cara com o ETA

Cara a Cara com o ETA

Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.

15/12
Documentarie
Banner do filme A Fuga das Galinhas: A Ameaça dos Nuggets

A Fuga das Galinhas: A Ameaça dos Nuggets

A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.

15/12
Kid
Banner do filme Família

Família

As a family discusses the future of their treasured olive ranch over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.

15/12
Drama
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de dezembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 21 minutos
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 9 de dezembro

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, sábado (9/12)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este sábado, 9 de dezembro com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
Há 1 hora
Matheus Possebon, empresário de Alexandre Pires
Zoeira

Caso Alexandre Pires: Justiça manda soltar empresário do cantor

Matheus Possebon havia sido preso durante investigação sobre garimpo ilegal na da Terra Indígena Yanomami, em Roraima

Redação
08 de Dezembro de 2023
Harry O'Neal
Zoeira

Morre Ryan O’Neal, de Love Story, aos 82 anos

A morte do ator foi confirmada pelo filho dele, nesta sexta-feira (8)

Diário do Nordeste/AFP
08 de Dezembro de 2023
Jornalista que quase foi assaltada ao vivo
Zoeira

Repórter que quase sofreu assalto ao vivo detalha momento tenso durante Encontro

Celular possuia "alça" para segurar aparelho com mais proteção

Redação
08 de Dezembro de 2023
Phill Cain
Zoeira

Saiba quem é Phill Cain, brasileiro que chegou a final de 'Round 6: O Desafio' da Netflix

Nascido em São Paulo, Phill Cain é filho de pai norte-americano e mãe brasileira

Redação
08 de Dezembro de 2023
Itziar castro em seu papel de goya, em Vis a Vis
Zoeira

Morre Itziar Castro, atriz de Vis a Vis, aos 46 anos

A artista ensaiava para um espetáculo de nado sincronizado quando passou mal

Redação
08 de Dezembro de 2023
Ana Clara Benevides e amiga Daniele
Zoeira

Amiga de Ana Clara Benevides homenageia fã de Taylor Swift morta em show: 'te amo para sempre'

Publicação foi feita 21 dias após a morte de Ana Clara; Daniele fez um relato do dia 17 de novembro

Redação
08 de Dezembro de 2023