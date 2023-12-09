Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 9 a 15 de dezembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
A Seleção dos EUA na Copa do Mundo Feminina: Minissérie
In this docuseries, the U.S. women’s national soccer team pursues their third consecutive title amid trials and triumphs at the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
Solteiros, Ilhados e Desesperados: Temporada 3
Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for romantic date nights in paradise.
1670: Temporada 1
In this satirical comedy, a zany nobleman contends with family feuds and clashes with peasants in his quest to become the most famous person in Poland.
A Influenciadora: Temporada 1
After a social media stunt goes wrong, an influencer is forced to rebuild her reputation while navigating a cutthroat online scene.
Dubai Ostentação: Temporada 2
Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.
Midas do Ferro-Velho: Temporada 5
The colorful crew at Gotham Garage overhauls an eclectic collection of cars and trucks, trading up to a showstopper they can sell for big bucks.
Asas da Ambição: Temporada 2
A young fan maneuvers her way into a seasoned anchor's newsroom but soon confronts the dark side of ambition, envy and the desire to be seen.
Yu Yu Hakusho: Temporada 1
After a selfless act costs him his life, teen delinquent Yusuke Urameshi is chosen as a Spirit Detective to investigate cases involving rogue yokai.
Ah, o Natal...: Temporada 1
Single, 30 and under pressure, Thando lies to her family that she has a boyfriend. Now she has 24 days to bring one home for Christmas. Can she do it?
Carol e o Fim do Mundo: Minissérie
As a planetary apocalypse looms, a woman struggling to embrace end-times chaos searches for meaning in her last months on Earth.
Filmes
Kevin Hart e Chris Rock: Só os Headliners
From back in the day to the top of their game, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock offer an unparalleled, behind-the-scenes look at their friendship and careers.
Cara a Cara com o ETA
Josu Urrutikoetxea, also known as Josu Ternera, gives an exhaustive interview to journalist Jordi Évole about his involvement in the terrorist group ETA.
A Fuga das Galinhas: A Ameaça dos Nuggets
A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that's cooking up something suspicious.
Família
As a family discusses the future of their treasured olive ranch over a meal, the complexity of their relationships emerges through laughs and confessions.