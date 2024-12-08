Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 8 a 14 de dezembro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Temporada 7
Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
09/12
Reality TV
Polo: Temporada 1
This rousing docuseries goes behind the scenes of professional polo, offering an unprecedented look into the players' lives on and off the field.
10/12
Sport
Rugby: Vencer ou Morrer: Temporada 1
In the shadows of Korea's rugby world, seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion.
10/12
Reality TV
Cem Anos de Solidão: Parte 1
In the mythical town Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.
11/12
Drama
Os Reis de Tupelo: Crime e Conspiração nos EUA: Temporada 1
In this bizarre true-crime tale, an Elvis impersonator's conspiracy theory sets off a feud that spirals into an attempted presidential assassination.
11/12
Documentary
Queer Eye: Temporada 9
Grab some tissues! An all-new "Fab Five" serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.
11/12
Reality TV
Quem Vê Casa...: Temporada 1
The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.
12/12
Comedy
Inferno em La Palma: Minissérie
A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.
12/12
Drama
1992: Temporada 1
After her husband dies in an explosion, a grieving widow and a haunted ex-cop investigate a series of murders with sinister ties to the Seville Expo '92.
13/12
Thriller
Match Imperfeito: Temporada 3
After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program — but deeper feelings aren’t far behind.
13/12
Romance
Filmes
A Voz de Makayla: Uma Carta ao Mundo
A teen with autism unlocks a joyous world of self-expression as she shares her voice for the first time using a letter board in this short documentary.
11/12
Documentary
Maria Callas
Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie stars as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín's reimagining of the diva's final days.
11/12
Drama
Um Fiasco de Férias
A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.
13/12
Comedy
Bagagem de Risco
An airport security officer races to outsmart a mysterious traveler forcing him to let a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.
13/12
Thriller