Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 8 a 14 de dezembro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em dezembro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Temporada 7

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Temporada 7

Deck the halls with sugar, butter and chocolate as competitors from past seasons bake sweet Yuletide treats for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
09/12
Reality TV
Banner da série Polo: Temporada 1

Polo: Temporada 1

This rousing docuseries goes behind the scenes of professional polo, offering an unprecedented look into the players' lives on and off the field.
10/12
Sport
Banner da série Rugby: Vencer ou Morrer: Temporada 1

Rugby: Vencer ou Morrer: Temporada 1

In the shadows of Korea's rugby world, seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion.
10/12
Reality TV
Banner da série Cem Anos de Solidão: Parte 1

Cem Anos de Solidão: Parte 1

In the mythical town Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.
11/12
Drama
Banner da série Os Reis de Tupelo: Crime e Conspiração nos EUA: Temporada 1

Os Reis de Tupelo: Crime e Conspiração nos EUA: Temporada 1

In this bizarre true-crime tale, an Elvis impersonator's conspiracy theory sets off a feud that spirals into an attempted presidential assassination.
11/12
Documentary
Banner da série Queer Eye: Temporada 9

Queer Eye: Temporada 9

Grab some tissues! An all-new "Fab Five" serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.
11/12
Reality TV
Banner da série Quem Vê Casa...: Temporada 1

Quem Vê Casa...: Temporada 1

The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.
12/12
Comedy
Banner da série Inferno em La Palma: Minissérie

Inferno em La Palma: Minissérie

A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.
12/12
Drama
Banner da série 1992: Temporada 1

1992: Temporada 1

After her husband dies in an explosion, a grieving widow and a haunted ex-cop investigate a series of murders with sinister ties to the Seville Expo '92.
13/12
Thriller
Banner da série Match Imperfeito: Temporada 3

Match Imperfeito: Temporada 3

After a disastrous set-up by their families, two teens strike up a tentative friendship at their summer program — but deeper feelings aren’t far behind.
13/12
Romance

Filmes

Banner do filme A Voz de Makayla: Uma Carta ao Mundo

A Voz de Makayla: Uma Carta ao Mundo

A teen with autism unlocks a joyous world of self-expression as she shares her voice for the first time using a letter board in this short documentary.
11/12
Documentary
Banner do filme Maria Callas

Maria Callas

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie stars as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in director Pablo Larraín's reimagining of the diva's final days.
11/12
Drama
Banner do filme Um Fiasco de Férias

Um Fiasco de Férias

A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.
13/12
Comedy
Banner do filme Bagagem de Risco

Bagagem de Risco

An airport security officer races to outsmart a mysterious traveler forcing him to let a dangerous item slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.
13/12
Thriller
