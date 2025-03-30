Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 30/3 até 5/4
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix dessa semana no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Séries
Desaparecidas: Caça ao Assassino de Long Island: Temporada 1
This tense true-crime series examines the hunt for the Long Island serial killer through the perspective of his victims, their loved ones and the police.
31/03
Documentary
Ritmo + Flow: Itália: Temporada 2
In this music competition series, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain look for Italy's next rap superstar in cities like Rome, Milan, Naples and Genoa.
31/03
Reality TV
Desaparecidas: Caça ao Assassino de Long Island
This tense true-crime series examines the hunt for the Long Island serial killer through the perspective of his victims, their loved ones and the police.
31/03
Documentary
Filmes
Corações Prometidos
A young woman's future is jeopardized by a secret arrangement that throws her life into chaos — but it may be the only way to save her family.
31/03
Drama