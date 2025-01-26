Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 26/1 até 1/2
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix dessa semana no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Séries
Hooligan: Temporada 1
When his father is released from prison, 17-year-old Kuba finds it difficult not to follow in his hooligan footsteps. After all, football is family.
29/01
Drama
Seis Nações: Acesso Total: Temporada 2
Round by round, match by match, the best rugby teams in Europe battle it out to take home the trophy in the Guinness Six Nations Championship.
29/01
Documentary
Procurados - EUA: O.J. Simpson: Temporada 1
The white Bronco. The gloves. The trial of the century. This documentary series investigates the shocking murder case that became a cultural phenomenon.
29/01
Documentary
Recruta: Temporada 2
Recruited out of law school by the CIA, a daredevil young attorney leaps unprepared into the dangerous world of international espionage.
30/01
Action
The Seven Deadly Sins: Os Quatro Cavaleiros do Apocalipse: Temporada 2
As a prophecy of doom unfolds on the peaceful land of Britannia, a purehearted boy sets out on a journey of discovery — and revenge.
30/01
Anime
Mo: Temporada 2
In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family.
30/01
Comedy
A Garota na Fita: 2. O Jogo da Alma
When a girl disappears in Málaga, a young journalist becomes fiercely determined to uncover the truth, risking everything to bring closure to the family.
31/01
Thriller
Filmes
Os Dois Hemisférios de Lucca
Determined to help her son, who has cerebral palsy, Bárbara takes her family to India for an experimental treatment. Based on the book of the same name.
31/01
Drama