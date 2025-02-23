Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 23/2 até 1/3
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix dessa semana no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por
A. Seraphim
Séries
Dias de Golfe: Temporada 3
This immersive documentary series follows the world's greatest professional golfers — on and off the course — during a season of relentless competition.
25/02
Documentary
Amor: Verdade ou Consequência – Polônia: Temporada 3
Six couples test their trust with an eye-scanning lie detector in this reality series where deception costs money, and the truth comes with a prize.
26/02
Reality TV
Cidade Tóxica: Minissérie
When dozens of babies in Corby are born with disabilities, their mothers embark on a battle to hold those responsible to account. Based on a true story.
27/02
Drama
A Dona da Bola: Temporada 1
A reformed party girl must prove herself as a businesswoman when she's unexpectedly put in charge of her family's pro basketball team.
27/02
Comedy
Cemitério: Temporada 2
Police Commissioner Önem leads a special investigations unit that solves tough cases involving violence against women.
27/02
Drama
Se as Flores Falassem: Temporada 1
When her client dies on the eve of his wedding, a florist sets out to find the killer, unearthing high society's dark secrets — while keeping her own.
27/02
Drama
Quarentões em Crise: Temporada 1
Facing a world that has evolved without them, four friends clumsily try to adapt while keeping their relationships and careers intact.
28/02
Comedy
O Cartel da Marmita: Temporada 1
When an investigation into a pharma company hits close to home, five women launch a tiffin service with a secret ingredient.
28/02
Drama
Flores e Esperança: Temporada 1
After a series of misfortunes, Fleur — mourning a deep loss — takes her daughter and returns to her hometown in search of a renewed sense of purpose.
28/02
Drama
Aitana: Metamorfose: Temporada 1
In this documentary series, Aitana reveals intimate moments and reflects on her journey from regular teen to international pop sensation.
28/02
Documentary
Filmes
Miss Itália Não Pode Morrer
Behind the glitz of Miss Italia, director Patrizia Mirigliani fights to save the iconic pageant, now wavering amid scandals and changing beauty standards.
26/02
Documentary
História de Amor em Copenhague
After author Mia finds love with single father Emil, their happiness is put to the test as they undergo fertility treatments to have kids of their own.
26/02
Drama
Demon City
Framed for his family's murder and left for dead, an ex-hitman will stop at nothing to exact revenge on the masked "demons" who have taken over his city.
27/02
Action
O Caminho Errado
When chaotic single mother Emilie hits a new low, she looks to her brother for help. He has a brilliant plan: to enter a cross-country ski marathon.
27/02
Comedy
Alpinistas Sociais
Stuck with a massive debt after falling for a scam, two wannabe socialites create elaborate fake identities to swindle the rich out of their money.
27/02
Romance
Bastion 36
Forced out of his elite unit, a troubled cop launches his own rogue investigation when mysterious killings claim the lives of his former colleagues.
28/02
Drama
Contra-Ataque
When a hostage rescue mission creates a new enemy, Capt. Guerrero and his elite soldiers must face an ambush by a criminal group.
28/02
Action