Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 18 a 24 de agosto
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Séries
Turma CoComelon: Temporada 3
Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.
19/08
Kid
Terça do Terror: Temporada 1
Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.
20/08
Horror
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: Temporada 1
The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.
21/08
Documentary
Depois do Acidente: Temporada 1
When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.
21/08
Drama
De Volta aos 15: Temporada 3
Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history?
21/08
Drama
Um Distrito do Além: Temporada 1
Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles.
22/08
Comedy
Do Nada, Grávida: Temporada 2
When a fertility doctor drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm, she scrambles to explain her pregnancy — and win back her lost love.
22/08
Comedy
That '90s Show: Parte 3
Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.
22/08
Comedy
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: O Filme: 前編・後編
One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.
22/08
Anime
Quando Ninguém Vê: Minissérie
One tranquil summer, a mysterious woman checks into a vacation rental — triggering events that disrupt the lives of the owner and those around him.
23/08
Thriller
Filmes
Untold: O Assassinato de Steve McNair
This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.
20/08
Documentary
Nice Girls
A maverick cop and a meticulous detective join forces with a charming ex-hacker to solve an officer's disappearance and save Nice from disaster.
21/08
Comedy
A Vida Secreta dos Orangotangos
Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary narrated by David Attenborough.
22/08
Documentary
Os Novatos
Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.
23/08
Comedy
Tòkunbọ̀
An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.
23/08
Drama