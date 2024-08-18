Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 18 a 24 de agosto

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por A. Seraphim ,
Zoeira
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Turma CoComelon: Temporada 3

Turma CoComelon: Temporada 3

Join your favorite "CoComelon" characters on imaginative adventures as they explore feelings — and the world around them — in this story-driven series.
19/08
Kid
Banner da série Terça do Terror: Temporada 1

Terça do Terror: Temporada 1

Inspired by the Thai horror radio show "Angkhan Khlumpong," this series presents eight stories based on real-life experiences shared by listeners.
20/08
Horror
Banner da série Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: Temporada 1

Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War: Temporada 1

The legendary feud between Wyatt Earp and Ike Clanton unfolds through vivid reenactments in this gritty docudrama about the gunfight that defined an era.
21/08
Documentary
Banner da série Depois do Acidente: Temporada 1

Depois do Acidente: Temporada 1

When a birthday party takes a tragic turn, its ripples shatter a close-knit community — tearing families, friendships and hearts apart.
21/08
Drama
Banner da série De Volta aos 15: Temporada 3

De Volta aos 15: Temporada 3

Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history?
21/08
Drama
Banner da série Um Distrito do Além: Temporada 1

Um Distrito do Além: Temporada 1

Facing a trail of murders staged as chilling word games, a rookie police captain and a goofy detective race to solve a serial killer's deadly puzzles.
22/08
Comedy
Banner da série Do Nada, Grávida: Temporada 2

Do Nada, Grávida: Temporada 2

When a fertility doctor drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm, she scrambles to explain her pregnancy — and win back her lost love.
22/08
Comedy
Banner da série That '90s Show: Parte 3

That '90s Show: Parte 3

Kitty and Red Forman welcome a new generation of teenagers into their basement when their granddaughter Leia decides to spend her summer in Wisconsin.
22/08
Comedy
Banner da série Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: O Filme: 前編・後編

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: O Filme: 前編・後編

One by one, Sailor Moon's friends and loved ones are targeted by a formidable new enemy who threatens to destroy everything and rule over the cosmos.
22/08
Anime
Banner da série Quando Ninguém Vê: Minissérie

Quando Ninguém Vê: Minissérie

One tranquil summer, a mysterious woman checks into a vacation rental — triggering events that disrupt the lives of the owner and those around him.
23/08
Thriller

Filmes

Banner do filme Untold: O Assassinato de Steve McNair

Untold: O Assassinato de Steve McNair

This documentary tracks the rise of legendary NFL quarterback Steve McNair and the perplexing details surrounding his shocking murder in 2009.
20/08
Documentary
Banner do filme Nice Girls

Nice Girls

A maverick cop and a meticulous detective join forces with a charming ex-hacker to solve an officer's disappearance and save Nice from disaster.
21/08
Comedy
Banner do filme A Vida Secreta dos Orangotangos

A Vida Secreta dos Orangotangos

Follow a multi-generational orangutan family through their treetop triumphs and travails in this immersive documentary narrated by David Attenborough.
22/08
Documentary
Banner do filme Os Novatos

Os Novatos

Their first week of high school. The biggest party of the year. Mistakes will be made as four teenage boys navigate a night of mayhem and debauchery.
23/08
Comedy
Banner do filme Tòkunbọ̀

Tòkunbọ̀

An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor — or else his family will suffer the consequences.
23/08
Drama
Silvio Santos dona florinda
Zoeira

Gabriela Spanic, Thalia e Florinda Meza se despedem de Silvio Santos

Estrelas de produções mexicanas que marcaram o SBT prestaram homenagens nas redes sociais

Redação
Há 1 hora
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix
Zoeira

Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 18 a 24 de agosto

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em agosto no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

A. Seraphim
Há 1 hora
foto do apresentador Silvio Santos
Zoeira

Família e amigos de Silvio Santos se despedem em velório no cemitério

Apresentador pediu que fosse realizada cerimônia judaica no cemitério

Redação
Há 1 hora
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Peixes para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Peixes revela para os nascidos entre os dias 19 de fevereiro a 20 de março

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Virgem para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Virgem revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de agosto a 22 de setembro

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Escorpião para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Escorpião revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de outubro a 21 de novembro

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Sagitário para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Sagitário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de novembro a 21 de dezembro

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Touro para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Touro revela para os nascidos entre os dias 20 de abril a 20 de maio

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Libra para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Libra revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de setembro a 22 de outubro

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Capricórnio para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Capricórnio revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de dezembro a 19 de janeiro

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Aquário para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Aquário revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de janeiro a 18 de fevereiro

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Gêmeos para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Gêmeos revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de maio a 21 de junho

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Leão para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Leão revela para os nascidos entre os dias 23 de julho a 22 de agosto

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Câncer para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Câncer revela para os nascidos entre os dias 22 de junho a 22 de julho

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Previsão do signo de Áries para hoje, 18 de agosto

Descubra o que o signo de Áries revela para os nascidos entre os dias 21 de março a 19 de abril

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
horóscopo do dia
Zoeira

Horóscopo do dia: Descubra o que seu signo revela para hoje, domingo (18/8)

Confira a previsão de cada signo para este domingo, 18 de agosto com o horóscopo do dia.

Julianna Formiga*
18 de Agosto de 2024
Como ser solteira
Zoeira

Supercine hoje: veja qual filme a TV Globo exibe na madrugada deste domingo (18)

Longa é exibido após o Altas Horas

Redação
17 de Agosto de 2024
Zoeira

Jassa, cabeleireiro de Silvio Santos por 40 anos, se despede com homenagem em salão

Em homenagem ao ídolo, Jassa também encerrou os atendimentos no salão neste sábado (17)

Redação
17 de Agosto de 2024
Estrela da Casa
Zoeira

Que horas começa o Estrela da Casa neste sábado (17)?

Participantes irão disputar a prova 'Dono do Palco'

Redação
17 de Agosto de 2024
O apresentador Raul Gil repercutiu a morte do amigo Silvio Santos no SBT e na Globo
Zoeira

Raul Gil se emociona ao falar sobre Silvio Santos: 'Não vai morrer nunca'

O apresentador e amigo do comunicador falou sobre a morte dele ao vivo no SBT e na Globo

Redação
17 de Agosto de 2024