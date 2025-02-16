Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 16 a 22 de fevereiro
Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em fevereiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários
Séries
Homicídio nos EUA: Gabby Petito: Temporada 1
What happened in the final days of Gabby Petito's life? In this gripping true-crime series, her loved ones reveal the untold story of her tragic murder.
17/02
Documentary
A Casa Mágica da Gabby: Temporada 11
Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.
17/02
Kid
Quadra de Ouro: Temporada 1
Go behind the scenes with the top medal contenders in men's basketball as they battle for gold and glory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
18/02
Sport
Amor Offline: Temporada 1
Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?
18/02
Reality TV
Brincando com Fogo: Alemanha: Temporada 2
Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they'll have to completely give up sex.
18/02
Reality TV
A História da Minha Família: Minissérie
A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.
19/02
Drama
Dia Zero: Minissérie
A former U.S. President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.
20/02
Thriller