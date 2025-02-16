Diário do Nordeste
Netflix: lançamentos da semana de 16 a 22 de fevereiro

Confira os lançamentos da Netflix em fevereiro no Brasil, são novas séries, filmes e documentários

Escrito por
A. Seraphim producaodiario@svm.com.br
Zoeira
Legenda: Confira os lançamentos da Netflix

Séries

Banner da série Homicídio nos EUA: Gabby Petito: Temporada 1

Homicídio nos EUA: Gabby Petito: Temporada 1

What happened in the final days of Gabby Petito's life? In this gripping true-crime series, her loved ones reveal the untold story of her tragic murder.
17/02
Documentary
Banner da série A Casa Mágica da Gabby: Temporada 11

A Casa Mágica da Gabby: Temporada 11

Cute cats, quirky crafts and colorful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures.
17/02
Kid
Banner da série Quadra de Ouro: Temporada 1

Quadra de Ouro: Temporada 1

Go behind the scenes with the top medal contenders in men's basketball as they battle for gold and glory at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
18/02
Sport
Banner da série Amor Offline: Temporada 1

Amor Offline: Temporada 1

Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?
18/02
Reality TV
Banner da série Brincando com Fogo: Alemanha: Temporada 2

Brincando com Fogo: Alemanha: Temporada 2

Ten gorgeous singles meet in a tropical paradise. Little do they know that to win the €200,000 prize, they'll have to completely give up sex.
18/02
Reality TV
Banner da série A História da Minha Família: Minissérie

A História da Minha Família: Minissérie

A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.
19/02
Drama
Banner da série Dia Zero: Minissérie

Dia Zero: Minissérie

A former U.S. President is called out of retirement to find the source of a deadly cyberattack, only to discover a vast web of lies and conspiracies.
20/02
Thriller

Filmes

