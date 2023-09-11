MTV VMA 2023 acontece nesta terça (12); veja horário, onde assistir e indicados

Uma das maiores premiações da indústria da música, o MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) de 2023 acontece na noite desta terça-feira (12) sob o comando de Nicki Minaj no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos.

Pelo segundo ano consecutivo, a cantora Anitta está entre as indicadas do prêmio, desta vez, disputando na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino com "Funk Rave". Além disso, a carioca irá se apresentar na cerimônia. A expectativa é de que ela faça um medley das suas músicas mais recentes, como "Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story“, “Funk Rave”, “Casi Casi’ e “Used To Be”.

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin e Stray Kids também já são atrações confirmadas na premiação.

Esta edição também marca um recorde de artistas mulheres dentre as indicadas. Taylor Swift lidera as nomeações, concorrendo em 8 categorias, seguida de SZA, que tem 6 indicações.

Que horas começa o VMA?

A premiação, que será comandada por Nicki Minaj, será transmitida ao vivo a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília).

Onde assistir ao VMA 2023?

O público poderá acompanhar o prêmio ao vivo na Pluto TV, através do canal MTV Pluto TV, e também na MTV.

Veja a lista completa dos indicados ao VMA 2023