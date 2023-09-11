MTV VMA 2023 acontece nesta terça (12); veja horário, onde assistir e indicados

Pelo segundo ano consecutivo, a cantora Anitta está entre as indicadas do prêmio

Escrito por Redação
Zoeira
indicadas VMA 2023
Legenda: Esta edição também marca um recorde de artistas mulheres dentre as indicadas
Foto: Reprodução

Uma das maiores premiações da indústria da música, o MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) de 2023 acontece na noite desta terça-feira (12) sob o comando de Nicki Minaj no Prudential Center, em Nova Jersey, nos Estados Unidos.

Pelo segundo ano consecutivo, a cantora Anitta está entre as indicadas do prêmio, desta vez, disputando na categoria Melhor Clipe Latino com "Funk Rave". Além disso, a carioca irá se apresentar na cerimônia. A expectativa é de que ela faça um medley das suas músicas mais recentes, como "Funk Generation: A Favela Love Story“, “Funk Rave”, “Casi Casi’ e “Used To Be”.

Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin e Stray Kids também já são atrações confirmadas na premiação.

Esta edição também marca um recorde de artistas mulheres dentre as indicadas. Taylor Swift lidera as nomeações, concorrendo em 8 categorias, seguida de SZA, que tem 6 indicações.  

Que horas começa o VMA?

A premiação, que será comandada por Nicki Minaj, será transmitida ao vivo a partir das 21h (horário de Brasília).

Onde assistir ao VMA 2023?

O público poderá acompanhar o prêmio ao vivo na Pluto TV, através do canal MTV Pluto TV, e também na MTV.

Veja a lista completa dos indicados ao VMA 2023

Artista do Ano

  • Beyoncé
  • Doja Cat
  • Karol G
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Shakira
  • Taylor Swift

Vídeo do Ano

  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Música do Ano

  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Videoclipe Latino

  • Anitta – “Funk Rave”
  • Bad Bunn – “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny – “un x100to”
  • Karol G & Shakira – “TQG”
  • Rosalía – “Despechá”
  • Shakira – “Acróstico”

Melhor Videoclipe de Pop

  • Demi Lovato – “Swine”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • P!NK – “Trustfall”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Artista Revelação

  • GloRilla
  • Ice Spice
  • Kaliii
  • Peso Pluma
  • PinkPantheress
  • Reneé Rapp

Melhor Colaboração do Ano

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
  • Post Malone & Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
  • KAROL G & Shakira – “TQG”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

Melhor Videoclipe Hip-Hop

  • Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
  • GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2”
  • Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
  • Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”
  • Metro Boomin ft. Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Melhor Videoclipe Rock

  • Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”
  • Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”
  • Måneskin – “The Loneliest”
  • Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
  • Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”

Melhor Videoclipe Alternativo

  • Blink-182 – “Edging”
  • Boygenius – “The Film”
  • Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
  • Paramore – “This Is Why”
  • Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”

Melhor Videoclipe R&B

  • Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”
  • Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”
  • Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”
  • SZA – “Shirt”
  • Toosii – “Favorite Song”
  • Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”

Melhor Videoclipe K-Pop

  • Aespa – “Girls”
  • Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
  • Fiffty Fifty – “Cupid”
  • Seventeen – “Super”
  • Stray Kids – “S-Class”
  • Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride”

Melhor Videoclipe de Afrobeats

  • Ayra Starr – “Rush”
  • Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”
  • Davido ft. Musa Keys – “Unavailable”
  • Fireboy DML & Asake – ”Bandana”
  • Libianca – “People”
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”
  • Wizkid ft. Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar”

Melhor Videoclipe pelo Bem

  • Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”
  • Bad Bunny – “El Apagón – Aquí Vive Gente”
  • Demi Lovato – “Swine”
  • Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”
  • Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”
  • Maluma – “La Reina”

Melhor Fotografia

  • Adele – “I Drink Wine”
  • Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
  • Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
  • Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Direção

  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Drake – “Falling Back”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Direção de Arte

  • Boygenius – “The Film”
  • Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
  • Doja Cat – “Attention”
  • Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
  • SZA – “Shirt”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais

  • Fall Out Boy – “Love From the Other Side”
  • Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant”
  • Melanie Martinez – “Void”
  • Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Coreografia

  • Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
  • Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
  • Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House”
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Her”
  • Panic! at the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup”
  • Sam Smith & Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Melhor Edição

  • Blackpink – “Pink Venom”
  • Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit”
  • Miley Cyrus – “River”
  • Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
  • SZA – “Kill Bill”
  • Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Melhor Apresentação "Push" do Ano

  • August 2022: Saucy Santana - “Booty”
  • September 2022: Stephen Sanchez - “Until I Found You”
  • October 2022: JVKE - “golden hour”
  • November 2022: Flo Milli - “Conceited”
  • December 2022: Reneé Rapp - “Colorado”
  • January 2023: Sam Ryder - “All The Way Over”
  • February 2023: Armani White - “GOATED”
  • March 2023: Fletcher - “Becky's So Hot”
  • April 2023: Tomorrow X Together - “Sugar Rush Ride”
  • May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”
  • June 2023: FLO – “Losing You”
  • July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith - “That Part”
