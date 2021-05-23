Assinante

Billboard Music Awards 2021 acontece neste domingo (23); veja onde assistir

Escrito por Redação,

O evento é realizado há mais de 30 anos e homenageia artistas da indústria musical

Billboard Musica Awars 2021
Legenda: Direto da Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos, o evento será transmitido ao vivo pela emissora norte-americana NBC
Foto: Reprodução/Instagram

O Billboard Music Awards 2021, evento musical mais importante do ano acontece neste domingo (23), no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, às 21 horas. A cerimônia será apresentada pelo cantor Nick Jonas. 

O evento é realizado há mais de 30 anos e homenageia artistas da indústria musical. Neste ano, o cantor canadense The Weeknd foi indicado ao maior número de indicações, concorrendo em 16 categorias. 

Billboard Music Awards 2020: Post Malone é o grande vencedor da noite

Anitta aparece pela primeira vez em parada musical da Billboard

Transmissão do Evento 

Direto da Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos, o evento será transmitido ao vivo pela emissora norte-americana NBC. 

No Brasil, a TNT exibirá a premiação, começando às 20h30, pela TV ou pelo canal do Youtube da emissora. 

Na TV, a apresentação será de Dane Taranha e Phelipe Cruz. Já no Youtube, terá o comando de Didi Effe, Fernanda Soares, Carol Biazin e Any Gabrielly, conhecida por ser a integrante brasileira da Banda Internacional Now United

Performances  

O evento contará com 18 shows especiais de artistas consagrados mundialmente. Veja lista abaixo: 

  • P!nk; 
  • Trae Tha Truth; 
  • The Weeknd; 
  • BTS; 
  • Duran Duran; 
  • Karol G; 
  • Bad Bunny; 
  • Alicia Keys; 
  • Jonas Brothers; 
  • AJR; 
  • Glass Animals; 
  • Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis; 
  • The Sounds Of Blackness; 
  • Ann Nesby; 
  • H.E.R; 
  • DJ Khaled; 
  • Migos; 
  • Drake. 

Confira a lista de indicados do Billboard Music Awards 2021 

Melhor Artista

  • Drake 
  • Juice WRLD 
  • Pop Smoke 
  • Taylor Swift 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista Revelação 

  • Gabby Barrett 
  • Doja Cat 
  • Jack Harlow 
  • Pop Smoke 
  • Rod Wave 

Melhor Artista Masculino 

  • Drake 
  • Juice WRLD 
  • Lil Baby 
  • Pop Smoke 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista Feminina 

  • Billie Eilish 
  • Ariana Grande 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Megan Thee Stallion 
  • Taylor Swift 

Melhor Duo/Grupo 

  • AC/DC 
  • AJR 
  • BTS 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • Maroon 5 

Melhor Artista Billboard 200 

  • Drake 
  • Juice WRLD 
  • Pop Smoke 
  • Post Malone 
  • Taylor Swift 

Melhor Artista Billboard Hot 100 

  • DaBaby 
  • Drake 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Pop Smoke 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista de Streaming de Música 

  • DaBaby 
  • Drake 
  • Lil Baby 
  • Pop Smoke 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista de Vendas de Música 

  • Justin Bieber 
  • BTS 
  • Megan Thee Stallion 
  • Morgan Wallen 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista de Rádio 

  • Justin Bieber 
  • Lewis Capaldi 
  • Dua Lipa 
  • Harry Styles 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista Social (votação de fãs) 

  • BLACKPINK 
  • BTS 
  • Ariana Grande 
  • SB19 
  • Seventeen 

Melhor Artista R&B 

  • Jhené Aiko 
  • Justin Bieber 
  • Chris Brown 
  • Doja Cat 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista R&B Masculino 

  • Justin Bieber 
  • Chris Brown 
  • The Weeknd 

Melhor Artista R&B Feminino 

  • Jhené Aiko 
  • Doja Cat 
  • SZA 

Melhor Artista de Rap 

  • DaBaby 
  • Drake 
  • Juice WRLD 
  • Lil Baby 
  • Pop Smoke 

Melhor Artista de Rap Masculino 

  • Juice WRLD 
  • Lil Baby 
  • Pop Smoke 

Melhor Artista de Rap Feminino 

  • Cardi B 
  • Megan Thee Stallion 
  • Saweetie 

Melhor Artista Country 

  • Gabby Barrett 
  • Kane Brown 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Morgan Wallen 

Melhor Artista Country Masculino 

  • Luke Combs 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Morgan Wallen 

Melhor Artista Country Feminino 

  • Gabby Barrett 
  • Maren Morris 
  • Carrie Underwood 

Melhor Duo/Grupo Country 

  • Dan + Shay 
  • Florida Georgia Line 
  • Maddie & Tae 

Melhor Artista de Rock 

  • AC/DC 
  • AJR 
  • Five Finger Death Punch 
  • Machine Gun Kelly 
  • Twenty one pilots 

Melhor Artista Latino 

  • Anuel AA 
  • Bad Bunny 
  • J Balvin 
  • Maluma 
  • Ozuna 

Melhor Artista Latino Masculino 

  • Bad Bunny 
  • J Balvin 
  • Ozuna 

Melhor Artista Latino Feminino 

  • Becky G 
  • Karol G 
  • Rosalía 

Melhor Duo/Grupo Latino 

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 
  • Eslabón Armado 
  • Los Dos Carnales 

Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônica 

  • The Chainsmokers 
  • Kygo 
  • Lady Gaga 
  • Marshmello 
  • Surf Mesa 

Melhor Artista Cristão 

  • Casting Crowns 
  • Elevation Worship 
  • for KING & COUNTRY 
  • Carrie Underwood 
  • Zach Williams 

Melhor Artista Gospel 

  • Kirk Franklin 
  • Koryn Hawthorne 
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard 
  • Maverick City Music 
  • Kanye West 

Melhor Álbum Billboard 200 

  • Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die 
  • Lil Baby – My Turn 
  • Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon 
  • Taylor Swift – folklore 
  • The Weeknd – After Hours 

Melhor Álbum R&B 

  • Jhené Aiko – Chilombo 
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B 
  • Doja Cat – Hot Pink 
  • Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t 
  • The Weeknd – After Hours 

Melhor Álbum de Rap 

  • DaBaby Blame It On the Baby 
  • Juice WRLD Legends Never Die 
  • Lil Baby My Turn 
  • Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake 
  • Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon 

Melhor Álbum Country 

  • Gabby Barrett Goldmine 
  • Sam Hunt Southside 
  • Chris Stapleton Starting Over 
  • Carrie Underwood My Gift 
  • Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album 

Melhor Álbum de Rock 

  • AC/DC Power Up 
  • Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts 
  • Glass Animals Dreamland 
  • Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall 
  • Bruce Springsteen Letter to You 

Melhor Álbum Latino 

  • Anuel AA Emmanuel 
  • Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo 
  • Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir 
  • Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG 
  • J Balvin Colores 

Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica 

  • DJ Snake Carte Blanche 
  • Gryffin Gravity 
  • Kygo Golden Hour 
  • Lady Gaga Chromatica 
  • Kylie Minogue Disco 

Melhor Álbum Cristão 

  • Bethel Music Peace 
  • Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens 
  • Carrie Underwood My Gift 
  • We The Kingdom Holy Water 
  • Zach Williams Rescue Story 

Melhor Álbum Gospel 

  • Koryn Hawthorne I AM 
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman 
  • Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 
  • Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2 
  • Kierra Sheard Kierra 

Melhor Música Hot 100 apresentada por um Rockstar 

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood” 
  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” 
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” 
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” 
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Melhor Música em Streaming 

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” 
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” 
  • Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good” 
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN” 
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Melhor Música de Vendas 

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” 
  • BTS “Dynamite” 
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” 
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Savage” 
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Melhor Música de Rádio 

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” 
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” 
  • Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now” 
  • Harry Styles “Adore You” 
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Melhor Colaboração (votação de fã) 

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood” 
  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” 
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” 
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” 
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN” 

Melhor Música R&B 

  • Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.” 
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions” 
  • Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” 
  • Doja Cat “Say So” 
  • The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Melhor Música de Rap 

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood” 
  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP” 
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” 
  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN” 
  • Megan Thee Stallion “Savage” 

Melhor Música Country 

  • Jason Aldean “Got What I Got” 
  • Gabby Barrett “I Hope” 
  • Lee Brice “One of Them Girls” 
  • Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You” 
  • Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown” 

Melhor Música de Rock 

  • AJR “Bang!” 
  • All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters” 
  • Glass Animals “Heat Waves” 
  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend” 
  • twenty one pilots “Level of Concern” 

Melhor Música Latina 

  • Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola” 
  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” 
  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” 
  • Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái” 
  • Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo” 

Melhor Música Dance/Eletrônica 

  • Lady Gaga “Stupid Love” 
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me” 
  • SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” 
  • Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)” 
  • Topic & A7S “Breaking Me” 

Melhor Música Cristã 

  • Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” 
  • for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER” 
  • Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)” 
  • Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)” 
  • Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus” 

Melhor Música Gospel 

  • Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me” 
  • Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On” 
  • Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All” 
  • Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright” 
  • Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” 

