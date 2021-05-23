Billboard Music Awards 2021 acontece neste domingo (23); veja onde assistir

O Billboard Music Awards 2021, evento musical mais importante do ano acontece neste domingo (23), no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, às 21 horas. A cerimônia será apresentada pelo cantor Nick Jonas.
O evento é realizado há mais de 30 anos e homenageia artistas da indústria musical. Neste ano, o cantor canadense The Weeknd foi indicado ao maior número de indicações, concorrendo em 16 categorias.
Transmissão do Evento
Direto da Califórnia, nos Estados Unidos, o evento será transmitido ao vivo pela emissora norte-americana NBC.
No Brasil, a TNT exibirá a premiação, começando às 20h30, pela TV ou pelo canal do Youtube da emissora.
Na TV, a apresentação será de Dane Taranha e Phelipe Cruz. Já no Youtube, terá o comando de Didi Effe, Fernanda Soares, Carol Biazin e Any Gabrielly, conhecida por ser a integrante brasileira da Banda Internacional Now United.
Performances
O evento contará com 18 shows especiais de artistas consagrados mundialmente. Veja lista abaixo:
- P!nk;
- Trae Tha Truth;
- The Weeknd;
- BTS;
- Duran Duran;
- Karol G;
- Bad Bunny;
- Alicia Keys;
- Jonas Brothers;
- AJR;
- Glass Animals;
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis;
- The Sounds Of Blackness;
- Ann Nesby;
- H.E.R;
- DJ Khaled;
- Migos;
- Drake.
Confira a lista de indicados do Billboard Music Awards 2021
Melhor Artista
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Revelação
- Gabby Barrett
- Doja Cat
- Jack Harlow
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
Melhor Artista Masculino
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Feminina
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Duo/Grupo
- AC/DC
- AJR
- BTS
- Dan + Shay
- Maroon 5
Melhor Artista Billboard 200
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Pop Smoke
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
Melhor Artista Billboard Hot 100
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Dua Lipa
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Streaming de Música
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Vendas de Música
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista de Rádio
- Justin Bieber
- Lewis Capaldi
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista Social (votação de fãs)
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Ariana Grande
- SB19
- Seventeen
Melhor Artista R&B
- Jhené Aiko
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- Doja Cat
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista R&B Masculino
- Justin Bieber
- Chris Brown
- The Weeknd
Melhor Artista R&B Feminino
- Jhené Aiko
- Doja Cat
- SZA
Melhor Artista de Rap
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Melhor Artista de Rap Masculino
- Juice WRLD
- Lil Baby
- Pop Smoke
Melhor Artista de Rap Feminino
- Cardi B
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Saweetie
Melhor Artista Country
- Gabby Barrett
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Melhor Artista Country Masculino
- Luke Combs
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
Melhor Artista Country Feminino
- Gabby Barrett
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Melhor Duo/Grupo Country
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Maddie & Tae
Melhor Artista de Rock
- AC/DC
- AJR
- Five Finger Death Punch
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty one pilots
Melhor Artista Latino
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Ozuna
Melhor Artista Latino Masculino
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
Melhor Artista Latino Feminino
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
Melhor Duo/Grupo Latino
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Eslabón Armado
- Los Dos Carnales
Melhor Artista Dance/Eletrônica
- The Chainsmokers
- Kygo
- Lady Gaga
- Marshmello
- Surf Mesa
Melhor Artista Cristão
- Casting Crowns
- Elevation Worship
- for KING & COUNTRY
- Carrie Underwood
- Zach Williams
Melhor Artista Gospel
- Kirk Franklin
- Koryn Hawthorne
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Maverick City Music
- Kanye West
Melhor Álbum Billboard 200
- Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
- Lil Baby – My Turn
- Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
- Taylor Swift – folklore
- The Weeknd – After Hours
Melhor Álbum R&B
- Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
- Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B
- Doja Cat – Hot Pink
- Kehlani – It Was Good Until It Wasn’t
- The Weeknd – After Hours
Melhor Álbum de Rap
- DaBaby Blame It On the Baby
- Juice WRLD Legends Never Die
- Lil Baby My Turn
- Lil Uzi Vert Eternal Atake
- Pop Smoke Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Melhor Álbum Country
- Gabby Barrett Goldmine
- Sam Hunt Southside
- Chris Stapleton Starting Over
- Carrie Underwood My Gift
- Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
Melhor Álbum de Rock
- AC/DC Power Up
- Miley Cyrus Plastic Hearts
- Glass Animals Dreamland
- Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall
- Bruce Springsteen Letter to You
Melhor Álbum Latino
- Anuel AA Emmanuel
- Bad Bunny El Último Tour Del Mundo
- Bad Bunny Las que no iban a salir
- Bad Bunny YHLQMDLG
- J Balvin Colores
Melhor Álbum Dance/Eletrônica
- DJ Snake Carte Blanche
- Gryffin Gravity
- Kygo Golden Hour
- Lady Gaga Chromatica
- Kylie Minogue Disco
Melhor Álbum Cristão
- Bethel Music Peace
- Elevation Worship Grave Into Gardens
- Carrie Underwood My Gift
- We The Kingdom Holy Water
- Zach Williams Rescue Story
Melhor Álbum Gospel
- Koryn Hawthorne I AM
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard Royalty: Live at the Ryman
- Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1
- Maverick City Music Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2
- Kierra Sheard Kierra
Melhor Música Hot 100 apresentada por um Rockstar
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Melhor Música em Streaming
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Melhor Música de Vendas
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- BTS “Dynamite”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Melhor Música de Rádio
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”
- Harry Styles “Adore You”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Melhor Colaboração (votação de fã)
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
Melhor Música R&B
- Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”
- Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”
- Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”
- Doja Cat “Say So”
- The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Melhor Música de Rap
- 24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
- Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”
- Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”
Melhor Música Country
- Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”
- Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
- Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”
- Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”
- Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”
Melhor Música de Rock
- AJR “Bang!”
- All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”
- Glass Animals “Heat Waves”
- Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”
- twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”
Melhor Música Latina
- Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”
- Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
- Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”
- Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”
- Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”
Melhor Música Dance/Eletrônica
- Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
- SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
- Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”
- Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”
Melhor Música Cristã
- Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
- for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly “TOGETHER”
- Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship “The Blessing (Live)”
- Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson “Famous For (I Believe)”
- Zach Williams & Dolly Parton “There Was Jesus”
Melhor Música Gospel
- Koryn Hawthorne “Speak To Me”
- Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music “Movin’ On”
- Marvin Sapp “Thank You For It All”
- Tye Tribbett “We Gon’ Be Alright”
- Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”