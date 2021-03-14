Produtos

Aos nove anos, Blue Ivy, filha de Beyoncé, ganha seu primeiro Grammy; veja prêmios já anunciados

Escrito por Redação,

A pequena fez história ganhando estatueta ao lado da mãe

Beyoncé e Blue Ivy
Legenda: Blue Ivy protagonizou o clipe de "Brown Skin Girl" ao lado da mãe
Foto: Reprodução/Black Is King

Aos nove anos, a filha de Beyoncé, Blue Ivy venceu um Grammy, neste domingo (14). Ao lado da sua mãe, a pequena levou o prêmio de melhor clipe por "Brown Skin Girl", que se debruça sobre colorismo, com uma letra de enaltecimento à raça negra, e integra o álbum-visual "Black Is King".

A cerimônia oficial do Grammy começou às 22h, horário de Brasília. Mas, como são muitos prêmios, algumas estatuetas foram anunciadas em uma pré-cerimônia, transmitida no site oficial da premiação.

Confira os prêmios já anunciados (ganhador em negrito)

Melhor clipe

  • “Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé
  • “Life Is Good” — Future Featuring Drake
  • “Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak
  • “Adore You” — Harry Styles
  • “Goliath” — Woodkid

Melhor performance de Rock

  • Fiona Apple - “Shameika"
  • Phoebe Bridgers - “Kyoto,
  • Haim - “The Steps”
  • Brittany Howard - “Stay High”
  • Grace Potter - “Daylight”
  • Big Thief - “Not”

Melhor música de rock:

  • "Kyoto" - Phoebe Bridgers
  • "Not" - Big Thief
  • "Lost in yesterday" - Tame Impala
  • Brittany Howard - “Stay High,”
  • Fiona Apple - “Shameika"

Melhor disco de rock

  • “A Hero’s Death” - Fontaines D.C.
  • “Kiwanuka" - Michael Kiwanuka
  • “Daylight” - Grace Potter
  • “Sound & Fury” - Sturgill Simpson
  • “The New Abnormal” - The Strokes

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” — Fiona Apple
  • “Hyperspace” — Beck
  • “Punisher” — Phoebe Bridgers
  • “Jaime” — Brittany Howard
  • “The Slow Rush” — Tame Impala

Melhor performance de grupo ou duo pop

  • “Un Dia (One Day)" - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
  • “Intentions" - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
  • “Dynamite" - BTS
  • “Rain on Me" - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
  • “Exile" - Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

Melhor canção r&b:

  • “Better Than I Imagine" - (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
  • “Black Parade" - Beyoncé
  • “Collide" - Tiana Major9 and Earthgang
  • “Do It" - Chloe X Halle
  • “Slow Down" - Skip Marley and H.E.R.

Melhor performance de rap:

  • “Deep Reverence" - Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle
  • “Bop" - DaBaby
  • “What’s Poppin" - Jack Harlow
  • “The Bigger Picture" - Lil Baby
  • “Savage" - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
  • “Dior" - Pop Smoke

Melhor álbum de música cristã contemporânea

  • “Run to the Father” — Cody Carnes
  • All of My Best Friends” — Hillsong Young & Free
  • “Holy Water” — We the Kingdom
  • “Citizen of Heaven” — Tauren Wells
  • “Jesus Is King” — Kanye West

Produtor do ano (não clássico):

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dan Auerbach
  • Dave Cobb
  • Flying Lotus
  • Andrew Watt

Melhor filme musical

  • “Beastie Boys Story” - Beastie Boys
  • “Black Is King” - Beyoncé
  • “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme" - Freestyle Love Supreme
  • “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” - Linda Ronstadt
  • “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas" - ZZ Top

Melhor álbum de jazz instrumental

  • On the tender spot of every calloused moment – Ambrose Akinmusire
  • Waiting Game – Terri Lyne Carrington e Social Science
  • Happening: Live at the Village vanguard – Gerald Clayton
  • Trilogy 2 – Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
  • Roudagain – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Melhor álbum latino de jazz

  • "Tradiciones" - Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra
  • "Four Questions" - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
  • "City of Dreams" - Chico Pinheiro
  • "Viento y Tiempo - Live At Blue Note Tokyo" - Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aymée Nuviola
  • "Trane's Delight" - Poncho Sanchez

Disco de música global

  • "Fu Chronicles"- Antibalas
  • "Twice As Tall" – Burna Boy
  • "Agora" – Bebel Gilberto
  • "Love Letters" – Anoushka Shankar
  • "Amadjar" - Tinariwen

Melhor álbum vocal pop tradicional

  • “Blue Umbrella” — Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian
  • “True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter” — Harry Connick, Jr.
  • “American Standard” — James Taylor
  • “Unfollow the Rules” — Rufus Wainwright
  • “Judy” — Renée Zellweger

Melhor faixa dance

  • “On My Mind” — Diplo & Sidepiece
  • “My High” — Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
  • “The Difference” — Flume Featuring Toro Y Moi
  • “Both of Us” — Jayda G
  • “10%” — Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

  • “Kick” — I Arca
  • “Planet’s Mad” — Baauer
  • “Energy” — Disclosure
  • “Bubba” — Kaytranada
  • “Good Faith” — Madeon

Veja outros vencedores já anunciados:

  • Melhor álbum contemporâneo instrumental - “Live at the Royal Albert Hall” — Snarky Puppy
  • Melhor performance de metal - “Bum-Rush” — Body Count
  • Melhor performance de R&B tradicional - “Anything For You” — Ledisi
  • Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo - “It Is What It Is” — Thundercat
  • Melhor álbum de R&B - “Bigger Love” — John Legend
  • Melhor álbum de rap - “King’s Disease” — Nas
  • Melhor performance country solo - “When My Amy Prays” — Vince Gill
  • Melhor performance country duo ou grupo - 10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
  • Melhor canção country - “Crowded Table” — Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, Songwriters (The Highwomen)
  • Melhor álbum new age - “More Guitar Stories” — Jim “Kimo” West
  • Melhor álbum de jazz vocal - “Secrets Are the Best Stories” — Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
  • Melhor álbum latino de rock ou alternativo - “La Conquista Del Espacio” — Fito Paez
  • Melhor performance de raiz americana - “I Remember Everything” — John Prine
  • Melhor álbum de reggae - “Got to Be Tough” — Toots & the Maytals

