Gabriel Medina aproveita liberação de Praia de Maresias e surfa com Yasmin Brunet

View this post on Instagram

Primeiro surf delas. Foram bem ein. Gostei :) obs: Surf liberado aqui 🙏 ll FIRST SURF from Mom (@simonemedina ) and my girl (@yasminbrunet1 🤷🏻‍♂️ ) and they went pretty good. Fun times with the family @charlaomedina100 @fernando_junior31 @sophiamedina