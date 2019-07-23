Confira a lista de indicados ao VMA 2019

A MTV divulgou a lista de indicados aos prêmios do Video Music Awards 2019. A premiação, uma das mais populares da música pop, acontece no dia 26 de agosto em Nova Jersey e será apresentada pelo ator Sebastian Maniscalco. Com dez indicações cada, a liderança ficou com Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift. As cantoras são grandes vencedoras dos prêmios das edições passadas, porém, novos nomes da música seguem com grandes chances.

É o caso da cantora americana Billie Eilish e do rapper Lil Nas X, que detêm nove e oito indicações, respectivamente. Os dois já são sucesso do pop atual e disputam a liderança do single número 1 nos charts da Billboard Hot 100, com "Old Town Road" de Lil Nas X em parceria com Billy Ray Cyrus, que segue invícta há 20 semanas, e Bad Guy de Billie Eilish, que lançou recentemente uma versão com o cantor Justin Bieber. As categorias do VMA buscam vencedores nos âmbitos de artistas, músicas e clipes. Confira as indicações:

Vídeo do Ano

“A Lot” – 21 Savage ft. J Cole

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Artista do Ano

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Música do Ano

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“In My Feelings” – Drake

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Artista Revelação

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Melhor Colaboração

“Boy With Luv” – BTS & Halsey

“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber

“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“ME!” – Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie

Artista push

Bazzi

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Melhor Pop

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande

“bad guy” – Billie Eilish

“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars

“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Melhor R&B

“Raise a Man” – Alicia Keys

“Make it Better” – Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson

“Feels Like Summer” – Chilkdish Gambino

“Trip” – Ella Mai

“Cold’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

“Waves” – Normani feat. 6LACK

Melhor hip-hop

“Rule The World” – 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande

“A Lot” – 21 Savage feat. J Cole

“Money” – Cardi B

“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott feat. Drake

Melhor música latina

“Secreto” – Anuel AA & Karol G

“Mia” – Bad Bunny feat. Drake

“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin

“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow

“Mala Mía” – Maluma

“Con Altura” – Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho

Melhor k-pop

“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK

“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey

“Tempo” – EXO

“Who Do U Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana

“Regular” – NCT 127

“Cat & Dog” – Tomorrow x Together

Melhor rock

“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975

“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy

“Natural” – Imagine Dragons

“Low” – Lenny Kravitz

“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco

“My Blood” – twenty one pilots

Melhor Dance

“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha

“Solo” – Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato

“Say My Name” – David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

“Taki Taki” – Dj Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille

“Electricity” – Silk City feat. Dua Lipa

Vídeo com mensagem

“Nightmare” – Halsey

“Ruynaway Train” – Jamie n Commons, Skylar Grey feat. Gallant

“Preach” – John Legend

“Land of the Free” – The Killers

“Earth” – Lil Dicky

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Melhor Direção

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

Melhor Efeitos Visuais

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer​

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​

Melhor Edição

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic​

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal​

Melhor Direção de Arte

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

Melhor Coreografia

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata​

Melhor Cinematografia

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham

Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides