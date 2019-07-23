Confira a lista de indicados ao VMA 2019

A MTV divulgou a lista de indicados aos prêmios do Video Music Awards 2019. A premiação, uma das mais populares da música pop, acontece no dia 26 de agosto em Nova Jersey e será apresentada pelo ator Sebastian Maniscalco. Com dez indicações cada, a liderança ficou com Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift. As cantoras são grandes vencedoras dos prêmios das edições passadas, porém, novos nomes da música seguem com grandes chances.
É o caso da cantora americana Billie Eilish e do rapper Lil Nas X, que detêm nove e oito indicações, respectivamente. Os dois já são sucesso do pop atual e disputam a liderança do single número 1 nos charts da Billboard Hot 100, com "Old Town Road" de Lil Nas X em parceria com Billy Ray Cyrus, que segue invícta há 20 semanas, e Bad Guy de Billie Eilish, que lançou recentemente uma versão com o cantor Justin Bieber. As categorias do VMA buscam vencedores nos âmbitos de artistas, músicas e clipes. Confira as indicações:
Vídeo do Ano
“A Lot” – 21 Savage ft. J Cole
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Artista do Ano
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
Música do Ano
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“In My Feelings” – Drake
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Artista Revelação
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
Melhor Colaboração
“Boy With Luv” – BTS & Halsey
“I Don’t Care” – Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
“ME!” – Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie
Artista push
Bazzi
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
Melhor Pop
“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
“thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
“bad guy” – Billie Eilish
“Please Me” – Cardi B & Bruno Mars
“Sucker” – Jonas Brothers
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Melhor R&B
“Raise a Man” – Alicia Keys
“Make it Better” – Anderson.Paak feat. Smokey Robinson
“Feels Like Summer” – Chilkdish Gambino
“Trip” – Ella Mai
“Cold’ve Been” – H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
“Waves” – Normani feat. 6LACK
Melhor hip-hop
“Rule The World” – 2 Chainz feat. Ariana Grande
“A Lot” – 21 Savage feat. J Cole
“Money” – Cardi B
“Higher” – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sicko Mode” – Travis Scott feat. Drake
Melhor música latina
“Secreto” – Anuel AA & Karol G
“Mia” – Bad Bunny feat. Drake
“I Can’t Get Enough” – benny blanco feat. Tainy, Selena Gomez & J Balvin
“Con Calma” – Daddy Yankee & Snow
“Mala Mía” – Maluma
“Con Altura” – Rosalía feat. J Balvin & El Guincho
Melhor k-pop
“Kill This Love” – BLACKPINK
“Boy With Luv” – BTS ft. Halsey
“Tempo” – EXO
“Who Do U Love” – Monsta X ft. French Montana
“Regular” – NCT 127
“Cat & Dog” – Tomorrow x Together
Melhor rock
“Love It If We Made It” – The 1975
“Bishops Knife Trick” – Fall Out Boy
“Natural” – Imagine Dragons
“Low” – Lenny Kravitz
“High Hopes” – Panic! At The Disco
“My Blood” – twenty one pilots
Melhor Dance
“Call You Mine” – The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha
“Solo” – Clean Bandit & Demi Lovato
“Say My Name” – David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha & J Balvin
“Taki Taki” – Dj Snake feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B
“Happier” – Marshmello & Bastille
“Electricity” – Silk City feat. Dua Lipa
Vídeo com mensagem
“Nightmare” – Halsey
“Ruynaway Train” – Jamie n Commons, Skylar Grey feat. Gallant
“Preach” – John Legend
“Land of the Free” – The Killers
“Earth” – Lil Dicky
“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Melhor Direção
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Melhor Efeitos Visuais
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX
Melhor Edição
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
Melhor Direção de Arte
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
Melhor Coreografia
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata
Melhor Cinematografia
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham
Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides