Beyoncé, Lady Gaga e Taylor Swift estão entre os artistas indicados ao Grammy 2020

O Grammy 2020 divulgou hoje (20) os indicados a 62° edição da premiação. O evento acontece no dia 26 de janeiro no Staples Center, em Los Angeles. Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift e Billie Eilish são algumas das artistas indicadas.

A cantora Alicia Keys será novamente a apresentadora do Grammy 2020. Na sua estreia como apresentadora neste ano, Keys cantou "Killimg Me Softly" (Roberta Flack), Unforgettable" (Nat King Cole), "Use Somebody" (Kings Of Leon), dentre outras canções, enquanto tocava dois pianos ao mesmo tempo. O anúncio da premiação de 2020 foi realizado pela própria artista em suas redes sociais.

O grammy 2019 contou com a participação surpresa da ex-primeira dama dos Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama. A convite de Alicia Keys, Michelle se juntou a Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez e Lady Gaga no palco do evento para uma homenagem preparada às personalidades femininas. "Quem manda no mundo? Vamos aplaudir essas deusas incríveis", disse a apresentadora.

Confira os indicados ao Grammy 2020.

Gravação do ano

Hey Ma - Bon Iver Bad Guy -

Billie Eilish Hard Place - H.E.R.

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Talk - Khalid Turth

Hurts - Lizzo

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower - Post Malone feat. Swae Lee

Canção do ano

Always Remember Us the Way - Lady Gaga

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker

Hard Place - H.E.R.

Lover - Taylor Swift

Norman F***ing Rockwll - Lana Del Rey

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Álbum do ano

I, I - Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.

7 - Lil Nas X Cuz

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Melhor artista revelação

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tanks and the Bangas

Yola

Melhor performance pop solo

Spirit - Beyoncé

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

7 Rings - Ariana Grande

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift

Melhor performance pop em grupo ou dupla

Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Sunflower - Post Malone feat. Swae Lee

Señorita - Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello

Melhor álbum pop vocal

The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran

Lover - Taylor Swift

Melhor performance de rock

Pretty Waste - Bones UK

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

History Repeats - Brittany Howard

Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse

Too Bad - Rival Sons

Melhor canção de rock

Fear Inoculum - Tool

Give Yourself a Try - The 1975

Harmony Hall - Vampire Weekend

History Repeats - Brittany Howard

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Melhor álbum de rock

Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues - Cage the Elephant

In the End - The Cranberries

Trauma - I Prevail

Feral Roots - Rival Sons

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

U.F.O.F. - Big Thief

Assume Form - James Blake

I, I - Bon Iver

Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

Anima - Thom Yorke

Melhor performance de R&B

Love Again - Daniel Caesar feat. Brandy

Could've Been - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller

Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane

Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

Come Home - Anderson Paak feat. André 3000

Melhor canção de R&B

Could've Been - H.E.R. feat. Bryson tiller

Look at Me Now - Emily King

No Guidance - Chris Brown feat. Drake

Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye

Say So - PJ Morton feat. JoJo

Melhor álbum de R&B

1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted - Luky Daye

Ella Mai - Ella Mai

Paul - PJ Morton

Ventura - Anderson Paak

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy Cuz

I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

Overload - Georgia Anne

Muldrow Saturn - NAO

Being Human in Public - Jessie Reyez

Melhor performance de rap

Middle Child - J. Cole

Suge - DaBaby

Down Bad - Dreamville feat. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

Racks in the Middle - Nispey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Cloud - Offset feat. Cardi B

Melhor performance de rap e cantada

Higher - Dj Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby & Gunna

Panini - Lil Nas X

Ballin - Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch

The London - Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott

Melhor canção de rap

Bad Idea - YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper

Gold Roses - Rick Ross feat. Drake

A Lot - 21 Savage feat. J. Cole

Racks in the Middle - Nipsey Hussley feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Suge - DaBaby

Melhor álbum de rap

Revenge of the Dreamers III - Dreamville

Championships - Meek Mill

I Am > I Was - 21 Savage

Igor - Tyler, the Creator

The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae

Melhor álbum de música pop latina

Vida - Luis Fonsi

11:11 - Maluma

Montaner - Ricardo Montaner

#ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz

Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra

Melhor álbum latino de rock, música urbana ou alternativa

X 100PRE - Bad Bunny

Oasis - J. Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible - Flor de Toloache

Almadura - iLe

El Mal Querer - Rosalía

Melhor álbum falado

Beastie Boys Book - Vários artistas

Becoming - Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 21 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Melhor álbum de comédia

Quality Time - Jim Gaffigan

Relatable - Ellen DeGeneres

Right Now - Aziz Ansari

Son of Patricia - Trevor Noah

Sticks & Stones - Dave Chappelle

Melhor álbum de trilha sonora (compilação)

O Rei Leão - Vários artistas

Era Uma Vez em Hollywood - Vários artistas

Rocketman - Taron Egerton

Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso - Vários artistas

Nasce Uma Estrela - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Melhor trilha sonora

Alan Silvestri, por Vingadores: Ultimato

Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Chernobyl

Ramin Djawadi, por Game of Thrones

Hans Zimmer, por O Rei Leão

Marc Shaiman, por O Retorno de Mary Poppins

Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual

The Balland of the Lonesome Cowboy - Chris Stapleton (Toy Story 4)

Girl in the Movies - Dolly Parton (Dumplin')

I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (Nasce Uma Estrela)

Spirit - Beyoncé (O Rei Leão)

Suspirium - Thom Yorke (Suspiria)

Produtor não-clássico do ano

Jack Antonoff (Kevin Abstract, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Red Hearse)

Dan Auerbach (Leo Bud Welch, The Black Kets, The Gibson Brothers, Night Beats, Dee White, Yola)

John Hill (Young the Giant, Khalid, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cage the Elephant, Imagine Dragons)

Finneas (Billie Eilish)

Ricky Reed (Fidlar, Maggie Rogers, X Ambassadors, Lizzo, Maren Morris, SZA, Lizzo, Ross Gola)

Melhor videoclipe

We've Got to Try - The Chemical Brothers

This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

Cellophane - FKA Twigs

Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

Glad He's Gone - Tove Lo

Melhor filme musical

Homecoming - Beyoncé

Remember My Name - David Crosby

Birth of the Cool - Miles Davis Shangri-La

Shangri-La - Vários artistas

Anima - Thom Yorke