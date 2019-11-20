Beyoncé, Lady Gaga e Taylor Swift estão entre os artistas indicados ao Grammy 2020

O Grammy 2020 divulgou hoje (20) os indicados a 62° edição da premiação. O evento acontece no dia 26 de janeiro no Staples Center, em Los Angeles. Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift e Billie Eilish são algumas das artistas indicadas.
A cantora Alicia Keys será novamente a apresentadora do Grammy 2020. Na sua estreia como apresentadora neste ano, Keys cantou "Killimg Me Softly" (Roberta Flack), Unforgettable" (Nat King Cole), "Use Somebody" (Kings Of Leon), dentre outras canções, enquanto tocava dois pianos ao mesmo tempo. O anúncio da premiação de 2020 foi realizado pela própria artista em suas redes sociais.
O grammy 2019 contou com a participação surpresa da ex-primeira dama dos Estados Unidos, Michelle Obama. A convite de Alicia Keys, Michelle se juntou a Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez e Lady Gaga no palco do evento para uma homenagem preparada às personalidades femininas. "Quem manda no mundo? Vamos aplaudir essas deusas incríveis", disse a apresentadora.
Confira os indicados ao Grammy 2020.
Gravação do ano
Hey Ma - Bon Iver Bad Guy -
Billie Eilish Hard Place - H.E.R.
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Talk - Khalid Turth
Hurts - Lizzo
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower - Post Malone feat. Swae Lee
Canção do ano
Always Remember Us the Way - Lady Gaga
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Bring My Flowers Now - Tanya Tucker
Hard Place - H.E.R.
Lover - Taylor Swift
Norman F***ing Rockwll - Lana Del Rey
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Álbum do ano
I, I - Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell - Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her - H.E.R.
7 - Lil Nas X Cuz
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Melhor artista revelação
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tanks and the Bangas
Yola
Melhor performance pop solo
Spirit - Beyoncé
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
7 Rings - Ariana Grande
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
You Need to Calm Down - Taylor Swift
Melhor performance pop em grupo ou dupla
Boyfriend - Ariana Grande & Social House
Sucker - Jonas Brothers
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Sunflower - Post Malone feat. Swae Lee
Señorita - Shawn Mendes feat. Camila Cabello
Melhor álbum pop vocal
The Lion King: The Gift - Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project - Ed Sheeran
Lover - Taylor Swift
Melhor performance de rock
Pretty Waste - Bones UK
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
History Repeats - Brittany Howard
Woman - Karen O & Danger Mouse
Too Bad - Rival Sons
Melhor canção de rock
Fear Inoculum - Tool
Give Yourself a Try - The 1975
Harmony Hall - Vampire Weekend
History Repeats - Brittany Howard
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Melhor álbum de rock
Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
Social Cues - Cage the Elephant
In the End - The Cranberries
Trauma - I Prevail
Feral Roots - Rival Sons
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
U.F.O.F. - Big Thief
Assume Form - James Blake
I, I - Bon Iver
Father of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
Anima - Thom Yorke
Melhor performance de R&B
Love Again - Daniel Caesar feat. Brandy
Could've Been - H.E.R. feat. Bryson Tiller
Exactly How I Feel - Lizzo feat. Gucci Mane
Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
Come Home - Anderson Paak feat. André 3000
Melhor canção de R&B
Could've Been - H.E.R. feat. Bryson tiller
Look at Me Now - Emily King
No Guidance - Chris Brown feat. Drake
Roll Some Mo - Lucky Daye
Say So - PJ Morton feat. JoJo
Melhor álbum de R&B
1123 - BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted - Luky Daye
Ella Mai - Ella Mai
Paul - PJ Morton
Ventura - Anderson Paak
Melhor álbum de música urbana
Apollo XXI - Steve Lacy Cuz
I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
Overload - Georgia Anne
Muldrow Saturn - NAO
Being Human in Public - Jessie Reyez
Melhor performance de rap
Middle Child - J. Cole
Suge - DaBaby
Down Bad - Dreamville feat. J.I.D., Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
Racks in the Middle - Nispey Hussle feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Cloud - Offset feat. Cardi B
Melhor performance de rap e cantada
Higher - Dj Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Drip Too Hard - Lil Baby & Gunna
Panini - Lil Nas X
Ballin - Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch
The London - Young Thug feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott
Melhor canção de rap
Bad Idea - YBN Cordae feat. Chance the Rapper
Gold Roses - Rick Ross feat. Drake
A Lot - 21 Savage feat. J. Cole
Racks in the Middle - Nipsey Hussley feat. Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Suge - DaBaby
Melhor álbum de rap
Revenge of the Dreamers III - Dreamville
Championships - Meek Mill
I Am > I Was - 21 Savage
Igor - Tyler, the Creator
The Lost Boy - YBN Cordae
Melhor álbum de música pop latina
Vida - Luis Fonsi
11:11 - Maluma
Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
#ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz
Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra
Melhor álbum latino de rock, música urbana ou alternativa
X 100PRE - Bad Bunny
Oasis - J. Balvin & Bad Bunny
Indestructible - Flor de Toloache
Almadura - iLe
El Mal Querer - Rosalía
Melhor álbum falado
Beastie Boys Book - Vários artistas
Becoming - Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 21 Years as a Two-Time Cancer Survivor - Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All - John Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory - Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
Melhor álbum de comédia
Quality Time - Jim Gaffigan
Relatable - Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now - Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia - Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones - Dave Chappelle
Melhor álbum de trilha sonora (compilação)
O Rei Leão - Vários artistas
Era Uma Vez em Hollywood - Vários artistas
Rocketman - Taron Egerton
Homem-Aranha no Aranhaverso - Vários artistas
Nasce Uma Estrela - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Melhor trilha sonora
Alan Silvestri, por Vingadores: Ultimato
Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Chernobyl
Ramin Djawadi, por Game of Thrones
Hans Zimmer, por O Rei Leão
Marc Shaiman, por O Retorno de Mary Poppins
Melhor canção escrita para mídia visual
The Balland of the Lonesome Cowboy - Chris Stapleton (Toy Story 4)
Girl in the Movies - Dolly Parton (Dumplin')
I'll Never Love Again - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (Nasce Uma Estrela)
Spirit - Beyoncé (O Rei Leão)
Suspirium - Thom Yorke (Suspiria)
Produtor não-clássico do ano
Jack Antonoff (Kevin Abstract, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Red Hearse)
Dan Auerbach (Leo Bud Welch, The Black Kets, The Gibson Brothers, Night Beats, Dee White, Yola)
John Hill (Young the Giant, Khalid, Carly Rae Jepsen, Cage the Elephant, Imagine Dragons)
Finneas (Billie Eilish)
Ricky Reed (Fidlar, Maggie Rogers, X Ambassadors, Lizzo, Maren Morris, SZA, Lizzo, Ross Gola)
Melhor videoclipe
We've Got to Try - The Chemical Brothers
This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
Cellophane - FKA Twigs
Old Town Road - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
Glad He's Gone - Tove Lo
Melhor filme musical
Homecoming - Beyoncé
Remember My Name - David Crosby
Birth of the Cool - Miles Davis Shangri-La
Shangri-La - Vários artistas
Anima - Thom Yorke