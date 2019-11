Cearense Marcilio Browne comemora 2º lugar no Windsurf de Maui: "Mais um ano incrível"

View this post on Instagram

Another amazing year competing at @pwaworldtour , variety of conditions and different winners every single event . Really happy to finish with a second place and to be part of the current fleet of wavesailors , its great to see where the sport is going . Congratulations to @philip_koster for another title and to @ricardo_campello who is one of my favorite guys to watch. Looking forward for more next year ——- Outro ano muito bom competindo no @pwaworldtour . Muito feliz de finalizar em segundo e motivado para o próximo ano . Parabens a todos os competidores !! @goyawindsurfing @mfchawaii @mauicars @mysticboarding @maui_experience_camps